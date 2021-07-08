Women reportedly hit with pipe after finding pair in vacant house

Sky Lynn Brisbo, 23, and David Samuel Sandoval, 40, both of Butte were jailed Wednesday after an unidentified 57-year-old woman went to check on her vacant home Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Joy Lane and found Brisbo and Sandoval inside.

An argument ensued during the confrontation and Brisbo reportedly hit the woman with a pipe and punched her in the face.

The two then fled the scene on an ATV. Officers located the two just after 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of Easy Street and taken into custody. Brisbo was also jailed for felony burglary and felony assault with a weapon. Sandoval was jailed for felony burglary.

