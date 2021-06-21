Woman who smothered infant daughter gets 14 years in prison

A judge sentenced a woman to 14 years in the Montana Women’s Prison on Monday for falling asleep in a car near the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse and smothering her infant daughter while high on methamphetamine.
District Judge Kurt Krueger said 32-year-old Audria Rose Nickerson had endured a childhood of abuse, neglect and addiction and had continued to struggle in her adult years.
He called the case “truly tragic on a multitude of levels.”
“The defendant has brought her children into the same world she grew up in,” Krueger said.
Nickerson’s 5-month-old daughter, Della Rae, died on Sept. 25, 2019, and Nickerson was ultimately charged and pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, which carries a maximum 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors Samm Cox had recommended a 15-year prison term, with five more years suspended. Krueger sentenced her to 20 years with six suspended and gave her credit for 438 days of jail time.
Nickerson’s attorney, Ellie Boldman, asked for five years in custody of prison officials with a recommended commitment to an addiction treatment center, or in the alternative, five years in the Women’s Prison with five more suspended.
Boldman said Nickerson’s childhood was fraught with abuse, neglect and a meth addiction that started when she was 12, and intensive, inpatient treatment would allow her “to break the cycle of trauma and addiction.”
“There is no doubt that a tragic, unbearably awful thing occurred with the death of that baby, and Audria is the first to acknowledge that her mental illness and addiction contributed solely to it, however, it was truly an accident,” Boldman said in a written recommendation to the court.
But Nickerson was truly remorseful, Boldman said, and there could be “no punishment as painful as what she knows she has done with Della Rae.”
Nickerson also read a statement during Monday’s sentencing hearing, crying at times, and called the incident “the most catastrophic event in the history of our family.”
“Because of my addiction, our beautiful Della Rae is no longer with us,” she said. “I failed Della Rae as a mother, as her protector.”
Police discovered Nickerson asleep in a car on Alaska Street around 8:30 a.m., a half block down from the police station, slumped over the infant, with a little boy in the back seat. They tried to wake her up by yelling and shaking the car and then broke the window.
They immediately began performing CPR on the infant but it was too late. An autopsy showed the girl died from suffocation. The boy, who was 18 months old, was turned over to child protective services.
Nickerson told officers the night before the incident, her family was packing in Butte to move to Maine, according to charging documents. She then got into an argument with her husband and put her two kids in the car then drove off. She was on meth at the time.
According to the memo her attorney filed last week, her husband was on federal probation and had received permission to move to Maine. The argument was over a pit bull puppy he had adopted and allowed around the children over her objections, it says.
Nickerson admits to using meth “in an effort to pack up the house on the day of the move,” and left the house with her two young children so they could get away from the fighting and sleep.
Nickerson, who was pregnant at the time, was allowed to remain free after the incident while police waited on toxicology results and she went to Maine. She was arrested on Dec. 16, 2019, but refused to waive extradition and was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.
She was later arrested on a bench warrant in Farmington, Maine, and returned to Butte and placed into custody.