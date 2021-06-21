Woman who smothered infant daughter gets 14 years in prison

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is no doubt that a tragic, unbearably awful thing occurred with the death of that baby, and Audria is the first to acknowledge that her mental illness and addiction contributed solely to it, however, it was truly an accident,” Boldman said in a written recommendation to the court.

But Nickerson was truly remorseful, Boldman said, and there could be “no punishment as painful as what she knows she has done with Della Rae.”

Nickerson also read a statement during Monday’s sentencing hearing, crying at times, and called the incident “the most catastrophic event in the history of our family.”

“Because of my addiction, our beautiful Della Rae is no longer with us,” she said. “I failed Della Rae as a mother, as her protector.”

Police discovered Nickerson asleep in a car on Alaska Street around 8:30 a.m., a half block down from the police station, slumped over the infant, with a little boy in the back seat. They tried to wake her up by yelling and shaking the car and then broke the window.

They immediately began performing CPR on the infant but it was too late. An autopsy showed the girl died from suffocation. The boy, who was 18 months old, was turned over to child protective services.