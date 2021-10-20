Woman who caused havoc at Big M gets 10 years in prison

Prosecutor Ann Shea asked for 15 years in prison with another 15 suspended. Four youths were taken to St. James Healthcare and treated for injuries after the mayhem.

“There were a number of victims in this matter,” Shea told the judge Wednesday. “A lot of people were placed in danger.”

Defense attorney Andrew Jenks asked for a 20-year prison sentence with 10 suspended. He said Smith understood the serious nature of the offenses, but had mental health issues at the time that were exacerbated by substance abuse.

“Substance abuse was a major factor in what happened,” he said.

According to prosecutors, Smith drove to a parking area next to the Big M, also called Big Butte, on Aug. 6, 2019, and confronted several youths who were gathered to remember a friend who had died.

She tried to smudge several of them with sage, called them sinners and punched one girl in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat, witnesses said. She then got into her SUV and drove erratically, smashing into cars and striking people.