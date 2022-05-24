Woman wanted in Butte for 10th DUI arrested in Texas — for DUI

Anne Palmersheim already had nine DUI convictions when she allegedly swerved down a street in Butte at a high speed, drove through a detached garage and rammed a parked pickup into a house on North Main Street.

That was nearly 20 months ago.

She disappeared before lab results came back showing she was very drunk that morning, and although an initial complaint was filed, prosecutors wanted to know her whereabouts before filing a formal felony charge in District Court for driving under the influence.

A bench warrant was issued in the meantime and last month, Palmersheim turned up.

Police in Killeen, Texas arrested Palmersheim, now 63, for allegedly driving drunk in their city on April 11 and booked her into the Bell County Jail. In Texas, DUI’s are called DWI’s – driving while intoxicated.

Same charge, essentially, and since a DUI in one state counts in almost all other states, a conviction in Texas would count as her 10th DUI as far as Montana is concerned, and another one in the pending case in Butte would be her 11th.

With her whereabouts now known, prosecutors in Butte filed a felony DUI charge on May 5 for the incident that occurred here in September 2020.

Palmersheim was scheduled to be arraigned in the Butte case on Wednesday before District Judge Robert Whelan, but on Monday, her attorney, Penelope Strong in Billings, asked that it be postponed until June 8.

“The basis for this motion is the defendant is in custody in Bell County, Texas but counsel is working with her Texas counsel to have her released on bond to travel to Montana for the arraignment,” Strong wrote in a court motion.

Prosecutors here didn’t object so it’s not on the court hearing docket this week, but they hope it will be soon.

Strong told The Montana Standard on Tuesday that her client planned to plead not guilty to the charge when arraigned and said although alcoholism is a terrible addiction and streets need to be safe, not all of the facts of the case are in.

But prosecutors have now detailed in charging documents what they believe happened on Sept. 6, 2020 in Butte in the 800 block of North Main Street.

Police were called to the area at about 8:45 a.m. that day and when they arrived, they could see that a detached garage “had been driven through” and there were two vehicles resting up against a house — a black Jeep and a pickup.

Palmersheim was driving the Jeep, prosecutors say, but was knocked to the passenger floorboard when air bags deployed. She was the only one in the Jeep and because she had two black eyes and her face was bleeding, was taken to the hospital.

Police said there were “yaw marks” — signs that a tire is still rolling but moving sideways as if taking a curve — “all the way up to the intersection of Pacific and Main.” But there didn’t appear to be any braking before the crash.

The Jeep then appeared to go over a sidewalk “and then drove through the garage (and) hit a parked F-150 pickup parked on the south side of the garage,” the charging document states.

“The impact was so hard it pushed the pickup down into a small embankment next to the residence and the rear of the pickup crashed into and through the residence,” it says. “There was significant structural damage to the residence, garage and both vehicles.”

An officer found an unopened bottle of Jack Daniels in a brown paper bag that a firefighter said had come from the Jeep, and though she didn’t want to go, Palmersheim was taken to St. James Healthcare.

She agreed to a blood draw while there and later told an officer by phone that she had no broken bones, prosecutors say. She said she believed she “over corrected” before the crash but the blood sample was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

Police wanted the results before making an arrest, and about eight weeks later, they got them. They showed her blood-alcohol content at the time was 0.229, nearly three times the 0.08 level at which a driver is considered drunk. When police couldn’t find her, an arrest warrant was issued.

Montana lawmakers in 2021 enhanced the penalties for fourth and subsequent DUI convictions, but this alleged incident occurred in September 2020. That means if convicted, Palmersheim faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine between $5,000 and $10,000.

Under amended Montana laws that took effect in January, a fifth DUI conviction carries a possible 10-year prison term and a sixth is punishable by up to 25 years. A seventh carries a mandatory five-year prison term that cannot be suspended, with up to 20 more years possible.

