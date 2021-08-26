Woman sues doctor, Butte clinic, alleging sexual assault, stalking

A woman is accusing a doctor at Southwest Montana Community Health Center in Butte of sexually assaulting her during an exam and sending her dozens of sexually explicit text messages and photos for more than a year.
The woman filed a lawsuit against the physician, Jordan H. Greer, 66, and the health center, accusing the latter of negligence for hiring Greer a year after he surrendered his medical license in Alaska in 2017 due to criminal and disciplinary matters related to excessive use of alcohol.
The lawsuit was filed in state District Court in Butte last Friday by Butte attorney Lawrence Henke and includes documents from the Alaska State Medical Board showing that Greer’s license was suspended in 2016 and then surrendered in February 2017.
According to state records, he obtained a physician's license in Montana in October 2018. It's listed as active, with an expiration date of March 2022.
Henke said Greer and the health center had been formally served with the lawsuit. As of Thursday, they had not responded with filings of their own in state District Court in Butte.
When contacted by The Montana Standard on Thursday, Greer first asked for more information on the lawsuit. When told he had been served with it, he did not dispute that and declined further comment, saying he wanted to consult an attorney.
The health center said Thursday that Greer was no longer employed there but under its policy, it could not comment on pending litigation.
Community Health is a private, nonprofit center based in Butte. It serves about 14,000 patients each year and as of Thursday, listed seven physicians on its website. Greer was not among them.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from Greer and the health center.
The Montana Standard elected not to identify the plaintiff to protect her identity as a potential victim of sexual assault.
The woman says she was a patient at the center, was transferred to Greer as her primary physician and on Nov. 5, 2019, was required to undergo a “new patient” exam by him. There was no one else in the room during the exam, the lawsuit says.
She says Greer commented on how attractive she was, said he wanted to ask her on a date, and during the exam, stroked her body in a non-medical manner and touched areas unrelated to an exam.
He caressed her face, the lawsuit alleges, continued talking about her looks and more aggressively suggested they start a personal relationship.
At that time, she observed that Greer had an obvious erection and he leaned into her and pressed it against her thigh.
“She recoiled at this and moved away from him telling him to ‘stop that,’ the suit says, and he laughed and asked her to lie down on the exam table, which she did.
He continued inappropriate comments, the lawsuit says, and began sliding his hands toward her pubic area. She forcefully told him he needed to stop and said “this is not an exam, you’re feeling me up.” He stopped and moments later she left.
Throughout that day and the next several days, the suit says, she was “bombarded” with text messages and calls from Greer using phone numbers he allegedly got through confidential contact information from her health records.
He was seeking a personal relationship with the patient in the texts, the suit alleges, and some were lewd and provocative, including euphemisms for an erection or sex acts and “flirtatious and alternatively bizarre emojis.”
Realizing that Greer was a predator, the woman responded innocuously to some of the texts “to see just how far Greer would go in his behavior,” and at one point he suggested “she spank him in response to her telling him to stop this behavior,” the suit says.
He said the health center did not want him to date patients and they would need to keep their relationship secret. He also referred to a recent injury she had and made “strange solicitations” where he would prescribe narcotics and they could use them to party, the lawsuit says.
She called his phone and told him to stop contacting her, but he escalated “his stalking and harassment” and shared a provocatively posed picture of him in swim briefs squeezing his nipples. The photo is included in the lawsuit filing.
That was the “final straw,” the suit says, and she went to the health center in January 2020 to retrieve her medical records and those of her mother and another person.
She told Shawna Yates, then the center’s medical director, that she was ending her association with the center because of Greer and his sexual advances. Yates refused to accept the woman’s complaint, the lawsuit claims, saying “I don’t want to hear about it.”
Greer subsequently contacted the woman and told her the center “was sending me back to rehab again,” and that led her to look into his past.
According to documents from the Alaska State Medical Board, Greer had pleaded guilty to DUI in 2013 and criminal mischief for causing property damage in 2015 and failed to report the convictions to the board in a timely manner.
Under a consent agreement that Greer signed in December 2015, the medical board put him on a three-year probation, saying he was being investigated for reporting violations and “concerns about his ability to safely practice medicine.”
“In addition to the criminal convictions, respondent had several criminal and civil matters related to the excessive use of alcohol, which were dismissed by the courts,” the agreement states. According to court citations, the dismissed charges included misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possessing a weapon while intoxicated.
According to the consent document, Greer voluntarily underwent an evaluation by an addiction expert, “who diagnosed alcohol use disorder and recommended abstinence from alcohol and further assessment at a chemical dependency treatment center.”
In April 2016, according to Alaska Medical Board documents, Greer agreed to have his license suspended because the board had received an assessment from a recovery provider that recommended he stop practicing medicine and seek treatment.
But while suspended, the lawsuit says, Greer “continued his criminal ways.” Court records show that in January 2017 he was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor firing a weapon recklessly. He pleaded guilty to the latter but the assault charges were dismissed.
The next month, in February 2017, he voluntarily surrendered his Alaska medical license for violating a board order, acknowledging there were grounds for “suspension, revocation or other disciplinary sanctions,” according to a board document.
According to the lawsuit, Greer informed the woman in mid-2020 that he was going to a Florida rehab for recovery. “This alleviated her immediate concerns and she wished him well,” the suit says.
But earlier this month, while the woman was working her job as a pharmacist, she took a call-in prescription from a physician and it was Greer, the lawsuit says. She was shocked he was back in Montana and employed at the health center.
When she identified herself per store policy for call-in prescriptions, the lawsuit says, Greer “deviated from the prescription and he asked (her) out for a date again.” She then sought out an attorney and the lawsuit was filed.
It makes numerous civil claims against him, including sexual assault, stalking and invasion of privacy, and several against the health center.
It alleges the health center was negligent for hiring Greer given his license surrender in Alaska, saying a minimal background check would have revealed that. If one was conducted, the center “failed to discover or properly interpret Greer’s background.”
The lawsuit also accused the center of negligent supervision, failing to investigate the woman’s verbal claims about sexual assault and failing to protect confidential health information.
When asked by the Standard if the woman had pursued criminal charges, Henke cited attorney-client privilege in saying he could not divulge what he and his client discussed in that regard.
There are no records of any felony criminal charges being filed against Greer in District Court in Butte.
But she sought a protection order against Greer and on Thursday, Butte Justice of the Peace Jimm Kilmer issued a temporary order forbidding Greer from contacting her in any way or coming within 1,500 feet of her residence or place of employment.