Woman sues doctor, Butte clinic, alleging sexual assault, stalking

“She recoiled at this and moved away from him telling him to ‘stop that,’ the suit says, and he laughed and asked her to lie down on the exam table, which she did.

He continued inappropriate comments, the lawsuit says, and began sliding his hands toward her pubic area. She forcefully told him he needed to stop and said “this is not an exam, you’re feeling me up.” He stopped and moments later she left.

Throughout that day and the next several days, the suit says, she was “bombarded” with text messages and calls from Greer using phone numbers he allegedly got through confidential contact information from her health records.

He was seeking a personal relationship with the patient in the texts, the suit alleges, and some were lewd and provocative, including euphemisms for an erection or sex acts and “flirtatious and alternatively bizarre emojis.”

Realizing that Greer was a predator, the woman responded innocuously to some of the texts “to see just how far Greer would go in his behavior,” and at one point he suggested “she spank him in response to her telling him to stop this behavior,” the suit says.