A woman told Butte-Silver Bow commissioners Wednesday night that county Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher yelled and pointed fingers at her in an intimidating manner outside a recent council meeting.

Trudy Healy said Gallagher lashed out in the hallway outside of Council chambers on April 26, just after a neighbor of Healy’s told commissioners about their continuing concerns about blight and the meeting adjourned.

“Chief Executive Gallagher is standing in front of us and he starts yelling, red-faced and finger pointing, ‘You two are the reason nothing is getting done,’” Healy said.

“The behavior of the chief executive was out of line,” she said. “He is an official in a power position and I a private citizen. … I am a good citizen. To call me out like a criminal was humiliating.”

Healy’s neighbor, Kayla Ortiz, also said Gallagher was yelling and was out of line. Healy said she ultimately began yelling back to defend herself and Ortiz also acknowledged yelling.

There is no give-and-take between county officials and citizens during public comment periods so Gallagher could not respond during Wednesday night’s meeting. But he spoke to The Montana Standard afterward.

“I understand emotion. We have it too,” he said. “But I think there was a little bit of dramatization about what really happened that day.

“It was probably above normal conversation tone, but it was definitely not yelling,” he said. “I don’t have that. … As you see when you leave here, there’s echoing in the halls and things like that. But there was no time that I was yelling at her. There was no time that I was pointing at her.”

Healy is among several residents who have expressed frustrations and anger in recent months about abandoned and dangerous houses. They say squatters get into the houses repeatedly, use and deal drugs and commit other crimes and mayhem in their neighborhoods.

Healy organized a group called Citizens Against Urban Decay and though frustrations remain, she has previously credited and thanked Gallagher for trying to address the problem. He has made departmental code-enforcement changes and got a demolition assistance program started, among other things.

But Gallagher has noted often that people have property rights which restrict how far and fast the county can go and says crimes should be reported to police.

Just before the April 26 meeting adjourned, Ortiz spoke during the public comment period. She said a man was staying in a garage of a burned out house and dealing drugs and blamed Gallagher and the city for allowing it to happen.

Healy and Ortiz had done a television interview that touched on that situation and Healy says Gallagher referred to it when confronting her after the April 26 meeting, saying, “You keep doing these interviews and they’re making the city look bad, making the city out to be the villain.”

Healy said she and Ortiz were talking with Sheriff Ed Lester before Gallagher approached them and after a few words, he asked Healy to step away some to talk.

“In tears, I followed,” she told commissioners. “He started yelling, ‘I’m, trying hard.’ At that moment, I decided to defend myself and I yelled back, ‘I’m trying hard too.’”

She said Gallagher ultimately told her, ‘I’m done with you’ and to never email him again. She teared up at one point while speaking before commissioners.

Gallagher said his own frustrations had nothing to do with the interview but rather accusations the city was allowing a drug dealer to live in a garage next to a burned out house.

They have named the person and accused him of a crime, he said, but he has no recent arrests and has no arrest warrants pending. Regardless, a private owner is leasing out the garage as long as it is not lived in, Gallagher said, and police have visited the property.

“I did say, ‘Trudy, you are accusing me of something that’s been done. I’m done. If you want to contact me, don’t email me, don’t text me. Call my office and we will set up a meeting,’” Gallagher said.

Gallagher said he has worked with Healy and others to address blight and appreciates their vigilance and he knows some people “kind of villainize government because they don’t like that it takes time.”

“There are so many great people and great neighbors and family homes in that neighborhood and it’s very frustrating for them, so I understand their passion,” he said. “But I don’t agree with what the narrative was tonight.”

Healy wanted to raise the matter through a formal communication to council that would be on the meeting agenda and could be discussed publicly with commissioners.

Citizens are allowed to submit communications and requests but Council Chairman Shawn Fredrickson said under procedural rules, matters have to pertain to council business or purview in some way or be something commissioners can act on.

The chief executive is a separately elected official, Fredrickson told the Standard, and Healy’s claims were not something commissioners could act on so he did not put it on the agenda.

But he said he told Healy she could speak freely about the issue during the public comment period and reiterated Wednesday night that anyone can do that.