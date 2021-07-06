Woman reports being robbed at gunpoint after closing Butte fireworks stand

A woman told police officers a man wearing a black hoodie pulled a gun on her late Sunday night and robbed her shortly after she closed up a fireworks stand behind the Met Tavern at 1375 Harrison Ave.

The woman, who was carrying a small safe, told officers the man, described as tall and slender, was standing near her vehicle. He told her to give him the money; she replied "no.''

He then pulled out a small black handgun and she handed over the safe.

The case remains under investigation.

