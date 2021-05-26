Woman pleads guilty to striking cars, others at Big M

A Butte woman accused of burning people with sage and striking others with her SUV in the Big M parking in 2019 pleaded guilty Wednesday to four felony charges and one misdemeanor.
Prosecutors had initially charged 33-year-old Athena Lynn Smith with eight counts of felony criminal endangerment, five felony counts of criminal mischief, one felony count of assaulting an officer and two misdemeanor charges.
In a deal with prosecutors, she pleaded guilty to four felonies — two for criminal endangerment, one for assaulting a peace officer and one for criminal endangerment — plus one misdemeanor assault count.
She could be sentenced up to 50 years combined on the felony convictions and up to six months on the misdemeanor. District Judge Robert Whelan accepted the pleas Wednesday, ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for July 14.
Smith made the pleas via video from the jail in Butte, where she remained after the change-of-plea hearing.
According to prosecutors, Smith drove to a parking area next to the Big M, also called Big Butte, on Aug. 6, 2019, and confronted several youths who were gathered to remember a friend who had died.
She tried to smudge several of them with sage, called them sinners and punched one girl in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat, witnesses said. She then got into her SUV and drove erratically, smashing into cars and striking people. Four were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Smith then led police on a high-speed chase, at one point driving her car directly at an officer in a patrol car, before coming to a stop in a driveway on Western Avenue, prosecutors say. She then kicked and punched several officers as they tried to arrest her.
While an ambulance employee was checking on her at the jail, she told him she had consumed “a bunch of meth,” according to charging documents.
In pleading guilty Wednesday, Smith admitted to driving her car at an officer, driving and striking several cars and people, leading police on the high-speed chase and causing damages in excess of $1,500. Four youths were treated for injuries at St. James Healthcare.