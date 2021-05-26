Woman pleads guilty to striking cars, others at Big M

A Butte woman accused of burning people with sage and striking others with her SUV in the Big M parking in 2019 pleaded guilty Wednesday to four felony charges and one misdemeanor.

Prosecutors had initially charged 33-year-old Athena Lynn Smith with eight counts of felony criminal endangerment, five felony counts of criminal mischief, one felony count of assaulting an officer and two misdemeanor charges.

In a deal with prosecutors, she pleaded guilty to four felonies — two for criminal endangerment, one for assaulting a peace officer and one for criminal endangerment — plus one misdemeanor assault count.

She could be sentenced up to 50 years combined on the felony convictions and up to six months on the misdemeanor. District Judge Robert Whelan accepted the pleas Wednesday, ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for July 14.

Smith made the pleas via video from the jail in Butte, where she remained after the change-of-plea hearing.

According to prosecutors, Smith drove to a parking area next to the Big M, also called Big Butte, on Aug. 6, 2019, and confronted several youths who were gathered to remember a friend who had died.