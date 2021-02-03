Woman pleads guilty to setting motorcycle on fire behind Safeway

A Butte woman pleaded guilty to felony arson Wednesday for setting fire to a motorcycle behind a Safeway store after siphoning gas and lighting up a cigarette.

District Judge Robert Whelan accepted the guilty plea from 40-year-old Chantel Marie Cottrell, ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for March 24.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors are recommending a five-year suspended sentence but they want the PSI to determine restitution. The fire scorched the side of the Safeway store on Massachusetts Avenue, causing paint damage estimated at $2,394.

Cottrell told police she bought the dirt bike from someone in Bozeman and it broke down Aug. 16. She pushed it behind the Safeway and got into an argument with her husband, who was also riding a dirt bike.

He left, Cottrell said, and she started siphoning gas from her bike with a hose because she was afraid he would return to get the gasoline himself. Some of the gas spilled onto the bike, she said, and after she lit a cigarette, dropped the torch lighter.

She said it has a locking feature that allows the flame to stay lit even with no fingers on the igniter. Police could find no records on the bike.

Whelan does not have to go along with the recommended five-year suspended sentence, though judges go along with plea deals more often than not. Arson carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and fine up to $50,000.

