Woman ordered to pay back $63,200 in embezzled cash from McGrath's Tavern

A judge on Wednesday ordered a Butte woman to pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution for manipulating receipts from gaming machines and cashing them at McGrath’s Tavern where she had worked for a decade.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Heather Merrick stole $63,200 through fraudulent payouts from September 2018 to September 2019. She was charged in November 2019 and ultimately pleaded guilty to felony theft by embezzlement, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

District Judge Robert Whelan agreed with a plea deal and gave Merrick a six-year deferred sentence, meaning she can avoid jail time and ultimately have the matter removed from her record if she meets other conditions and probation terms.

But Whelan said the only reason he agreed to the deferred sentence was so Merrick could pay back the tavern owners for the money she stole.

Part of the plea deal called on Merrick to pay $20,000 of the $63,200 on the day of sentencing. Prosecutor Samm Cox said she paid the $20,000 earlier Wednesday and is to make monthly payments of more than $500 until the rest is paid off.

Cox said he discussed the plea agreement with the tavern owners and “they do believe this is a way to hold her accountable for her actions.”

Merrick appeared for Wednesday’s sentencing hearing via Zoom from the office of her Butte attorney, David Vicevich, and said, “I just want to say I’m sorry.”

According to prosecutors, police first learned of the thefts on Sept. 19, 2019 and talked with the owner of McGrath’s bar and its adjoining Christina’s Cocina Café on Silver Bow Boulevard. They spoke with the manager, too.

Police were shown a winning ticket from a gaming machine that had been photocopied and used for $375 in cash payouts — four times for a total of $1,500.

“During all the dates and times the ticket was cashed out after the original winning, the bartender Heather Merrick was working,” prosecutors said in charging documents.

She was working alone in the bar during those times, police were told, “and the till in the bar is the only till that will print ‘paid out’ receipts.”

Video surveillance showed Merrick walking to the till, cashing out the tickets, counting the cash and placing the money somewhere near the till where it could be retrieved later.

Computer reports from the bar and the licensed gaming machine vendor were compared and it was determined that Merrick had $63,624 in payouts from September 2018 to September 2019 that were unaccounted for on the actual machines.

“The total amount of payouts authorized and unauthorized by her was $123,568, which would indicate that almost half of her payouts are allegedly fraudulent,” prosecutors said.

Cox noted that if Merrick does not follow through on restitution, the deferred sentence could be revoked and she could be sentenced up to 10 years in prison — the maximum allowed in the case.

Whelan said he was very concerned about the crime but the most important thing now is making restitution to the victims.

“This matter will be pending over the defendant’s head for some time,” he said.

