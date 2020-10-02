 Skip to main content
Woman injured in Walkerville house fire
Woman injured in Walkerville house fire

Walkerville fire

Fire broke out at 1522 "B" St., Walkerville, leaving its resident, an adult woman, with substantial injuries.

 Tracy Thornton

A woman sustained substantial injuries and is a patient at St. James Healthcare following a house fire at 1522 “B” St., in Walkerville. Her condition at this time is unknown.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Jeff Miller, the fire call came in at 9:10 p.m. Thursday and it was reported that the lone occupant, an adult female, was trapped and could not get out.

Firefighters were able to get the woman, who was in a bedroom, out of the house where first responders from A-1 Ambulance were standing by.

She was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital.

Chief Miller believes the fire was accidental.

“It was not a heavy fire,” he said, “and had only moderate smoke.”

The Walkerville, Centerville and Big Butte volunteer fire departments were also on the scene to assist.

