Woman injured in Walkerville house fire

A woman sustained substantial injuries and is a patient at St. James Healthcare following a house fire at 1522 “B” St., in Walkerville. Her condition at this time is unknown.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Jeff Miller, the fire call came in at 9:10 p.m. Thursday and it was reported that the lone occupant, an adult female, was trapped and could not get out.

Firefighters were able to get the woman, who was in a bedroom, out of the house where first responders from A-1 Ambulance were standing by.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital.

Chief Miller believes the fire was accidental.

“It was not a heavy fire,” he said, “and had only moderate smoke.”

The Walkerville, Centerville and Big Butte volunteer fire departments were also on the scene to assist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.