Woman injured in Walkerville house fire

A woman sustained substantial injuries and is a patient at St. James Healthcare following a house fire at 1522 “B” St., in Walkerville. Her condition at this time is unknown.
According to Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Jeff Miller, the fire call came in at 9:10 p.m. Thursday and it was reported that the lone occupant, an adult female, was trapped and could not get out.
Firefighters were able to get the woman, who was in a bedroom, out of the house where first responders from A-1 Ambulance were standing by.
She was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital.
Chief Miller believes the fire was accidental.
“It was not a heavy fire,” he said, “and had only moderate smoke.”
The Walkerville, Centerville and Big Butte volunteer fire departments were also on the scene to assist.
