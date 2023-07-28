A woman walking across Montana Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, was struck by a northbound vehicle, sustaining serious injuries.
The 43-year-old woman was transported to St. James Healthcare. The unidentified driver was a 20-year-old man.
The Butte police, Butte fire rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to the accident at the intersection of Montana and Granite streets.
The accident scene was closed for a time and is being investigated by Butte police with assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol.