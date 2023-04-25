Police say a woman was found dead off of Highway 1 in the Spring Hill area of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County early Sunday evening but it doesn’t appear foul play was involved.

Police Chief Bill Sather said that hasn’t been ruled out but it appears the woman died by suicide. She was not shot, he said Tuesday morning, but her body was taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy that was still pending.

Her name was not released and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

Sather said the woman lived in the area and neighbors found her car parked off of Highway 1 in the vicinity of Spring Hill, which is about 10 miles west of Anaconda and 2 miles east of Silver Lake. There is a campground, spring and picnic area in the vicinity.

The neighbors found her body by some trees off the highway, Sather said.