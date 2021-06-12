Woman fatally stabbed in Butte; suspect detained for questioning

Policy say a woman was fatally stabbed around noon Saturday at a residence in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue.

Officers responded to a disturbance at the residence and discovered a woman had sustained at least one stab wound, Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release.

Butte Fire and Rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene and the injured woman was taken to St. James Healthcare.

“Shortly after arrival at the hospital the female was pronounced dead by medical personnel,” Lester said. “An adult male suspect who was at the scene has been detained for questioning."

He said police were in the very early stages of the investigation and no additional information was available, but would be released when it was.

“There is no current danger to the general public in relation to this incident,” he said.

