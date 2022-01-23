Woman dies after vehicle rolls in Jefferson County

A 53-year-old woman believed to be from North Dakota died sometime this weekend after being ejected from her 1994 Jeep Wrangler. She had apparently lost control of the vehicle on Montana 55 in Jefferson County.

The Montana Highway Patrol first learned about the crash at 7:46 a.m. Sunday but the patrol’s report about the fatality said the actual time of the crash is unknown.

The report said the motorist was northbound on Montana 55 when she went off the right side of the roadway while attempting to negotiate a left hand curve. She then over-corrected, turned left and re-entered the roadway, according to the highway patrol. The Jeep soon slid off the road and into a ditch. Road conditions were described as wet.

The Wrangler started to roll “and the unrestrained driver was ejected,” police reported. The Jeep struck a fence and ended up on its side.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation. They did not release the victim’s name.

