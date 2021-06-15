Woman confesses, faces 40 years for Dillon murder

Police went to the home and after Moore first refused them admittance, she let officers inside, saying she and Coon had argued and he was out for a walk to calm himself.

Police found Coon’s body between the washer and dryer, with a plastic bag over his head, in a position that indicated the body had been moved. Moore was arrested immediately.

A search turned up numerous articles of evidence and neighbors said they heard Moore and Coon fighting frequently and two people identified as Johnson and VanDuinen had been frequenting the house.

VanDuinen told police Moore had admitted killing Coon. But VanDuinen explicitly denied seeing or touching Coon’s body “despite having detailed knowledge of the condition and location of the body,” according to charging documents.

Johnson said he wasn’t present when Coon was killed, had not seen the body nor attempted to move it. But police inspected the washer and dryer and said it was unlikely work had been done on them recently, conflicting with Johnson’s previous statements.

VanDuinen, who was 23 when the crimes occurred, and Johnson, who was 56, both appeared in court Tuesday after Moore. Johnson’s attorney said his client is considering a plea offer from prosecutors on the obstruction charge and needs another week to think about it. He faces a maximum of 10 years. Johnson is free on bond but VanDuinen is being held on a previous drug conviction.

