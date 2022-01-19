Woman charged after domestic dispute in Whitehall turns deadly

Jakob Allen Washburn died in Whitehall in mid-August. He was 24 years old. Trinity M. Klein, the young woman described as his girlfriend at the time, was charged in Jefferson County District Court in December with vehicular homicide while under the influence.

The crime reportedly occurred during a domestic dispute between the two.

Court records show that around 8 p.m. on Aug. 15 deputies and ambulance personnel were dispatched to reports of a motor vehicle crash. When deputies arrived they observed an injured man, later identified as Washburn, lying on his back under a flatbed gooseneck trailer.

A woman at the scene, later identified as Klein, was “crying and screaming,” court records show.

Klein told deputies that she and Washburn had argued and she alleged that he had tried to choke her before she attempted to flee in her vehicle. She said Washburn “jumped on the hood of the car, screaming and yelling at her as she drove off,” records show.

Klein said she collided with the flatbed trailer when swerving to avoid a dog. Several witnesses observed Washburn on the hood as Klein drove at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.

Klein’s statement to deputies acknowledged she “should have pulled over but didn’t,” adding that Washburn “didn’t deserve that,” records show.

Toxicology results revealed months later that Klein was over the legal limit that night for driving while under the influence of marijuana.

Wendy Goyette, Washburn’s mother, said Tuesday that she wonders why Klein isn’t in jail. She said she believes that if the circumstances were switched and it was her son who was charged with Klein’s death he’d be sitting in a jail cell.

"This has been a traumatic impact on me and my family," she said.

Tom Goyette of Butte was Washburn's grandfather. He said he believes his grandson was intentionally struck by Klein's vehicle and that's how he first ended up on the hood of her vehicle. He said he believes Klein should be charged with deliberate homicide, which could carry a greater penalty.

A person convicted of vehicular homicide while under the influence faces imprisonment of up to 30 years or a fine of up to $50,000, or both.

Washburn was born in Sandpoint, Idaho, and spent most of his childhood there. He later moved to Ketchikan, Alaska, and graduated from high school in Ketchikan before returning to Idaho. Wendy Goyette said her son met Klein in Bonners Ferry and then moved with her to Whitehall.

Steve Haddon, county attorney for Jefferson County, declined to comment about the case.

