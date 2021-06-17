Woman admits giving marijuana to teen while living at Butte Central

Kadrmas was initially charged by prosecutors in January 2020 with two counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs at or near a school and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to prosecutors, Amy Kadrmas and her husband, Brad Kadrmas, were living in a fourth-floor apartment at Butte Central High School in 2019 with a 14-year-old boy and she provided marijuana to him and a 14-year-old friend. Brad Kadrmas was a math teacher at the school.

The misdemeanor charges, punishable by up to six months in jail, alleged she also encouraged the youths to use alcohol and cigarettes. She initially pleaded not guilty to all the charges and Vainio later sought to suppress evidence.

According to facts relayed by Judge Whelan, a school administrator gave police detectives access to the school and fourth floor on Nov. 28, 2019. They exited the elevator on the fourth floor, which has a hallway and doors leading to the apartment and a chapel.

They knocked on the apartment door at the end of the hallway, Amy Kadrmas answered and they told her they were investigating a matter. She agreed to accompany them to the police station for questions and when they returned, she let them back in the apartment and they retrieved evidence.