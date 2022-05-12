Woman admits fatally stabbing Butte man; sentencing date not set

A 25-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing a man inside a Butte house more than two years ago pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide Thursday.

Susan Marie Criss faces a maximum of life in prison but it’s also possible her mental health could affect the ultimate sentence District Judge Kurt Krueger imposes in the case.

Criss has spent months at the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs and at one point, Virginia Hill, a forensic psychiatrist there, deemed her unfit to proceed.

That has since been changed and she appeared in court Thursday, and answered a series of questions about understanding her rights and the consequences of pleading guilty.

Upon questioning from her public defender, Jamie Upham, she admitted “purposefully and knowingly” killing Mark William Woodger at a house on Trinity Loop in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, 2020. But she also said she was suffering from mental illness at the time.

Krueger told her he could sentence her from 10 years to life and also said he would determine placement, which could include custody of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Among other things, it oversees the state hospital.

Criss told police that Woodger was looking “really black and weird,” was trying to hurt her baby and then stabbed her in the arm. She said she grabbed the knife, stabbed him and he began to run around the house with the knife stuck in his neck. Her mother was also in the house at the time.

Police and paramedics arrived and Woodger, 49, was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after 6 a.m.

According to a birth notice, Criss had given birth to a boy five days prior. Criss’ mother told police her daughter had just had a baby and “had a difficult labor and was having trouble,” prosecutors said.

The mother said she was staying with her daughter to help out and took the baby during the night because he was crying. She said she changed his diaper, laid him on the bed with her and the baby

fell right to sleep. Then she heard thumping in the house.

When police arrived, they found Criss unclothed and seated next to Woodger’s head. She said her baby was in the other room and she tended to him as an officer tried to get Woodger breathing on his own.

At one point, Criss also told the officer she did not remember grabbing the knife and when asked if Woodger was standing up standing up or lying down during the incident, she said both.

Krueger will set a sentencing date after a presentence investigation is complete.

