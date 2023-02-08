A woman who allegedly swung a hammer at police officers and later bit an officer’s thumb at the hospital pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four felony counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Brandy Ault Johnson, 52, also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor partner-family member assault for allegedly scratching a male relative in the face. The felonies each carry a maximum 10 years in prison and fine up to $50,000.

According to prosecutors, police were called about a disturbance at a trailer on Hobson Street on Jan. 5 and found the man with scratches on his face. Johnson was in a bathroom and when an officer tried to open the door, she swung a hammer at his hand.

She started smashing the toilet and other items and when two other officers arrived, she ran toward all three with a hammer above her head. She was then tased and taken to St. James Healthcare to have a taser probe removed.

As a doctor was entering an exam room, an officer told him not to stand in front of Johnson because she had been kicking at the officers.

“As he was doing this, Johnson bit (the officer’s) right thumb, causing an injury,” prosecutors said in charging documents. She was taken to jail after the probe was removed.

The misdemeanor assault is punishable by up to one year in jail and fine up to $1,000. Johnson remains in jail with bail set at $55,000.