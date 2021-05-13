Woman accused of 'mule kicking' Butte officer in groin pleads not guilty

A woman accused of “mule kicking” a Butte police officer in the groin faces up to a decade in prison if convicted of felony assault on a peace officer.

Rhiannon Henderson, 25, of Butte pleaded not guilty Thursday to that charge as well as misdemeanor counts of partner-family member assault and resisting arrest. District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the pleas and set the next court hearing for June 24.

According to prosecutors, police went to an apartment in the 900 block of Evans Street the night of March 26 on a report that Henderson was making suicidal statements and had locked herself in the bathroom.

She told officers she had just come from a bar to find her son missing, and because she had broken her phone at the bar, was unable to call police “so she began breaking things and yelling until law enforcement arrived.”

Police called Henderson’s mother, who was watching the boy, and suggested Henderson leave him there overnight because she was intoxicated. Officers then left.

But a woman called from the apartment shortly after that saying Henderson had punched her in face and was again in the bathroom making suicidal statements.