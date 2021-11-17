Woman accused in deadly dispute in Butte pleads guilty to felony

A woman charged with negligent homicide for allegedly driving a pickup with a Butte man on the running board and then running over him pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminal endangerment Wednesday.

The plea by Dawn Marie Simon brought a case dating back to April 2018 closer to conclusion. Along the way, the Butte-Silver Bow county attorney was removed from the case, prosecutors from the state took over and charges were amended.

Simon was 50 when charges were first filed in May 2019, more than a year after 45-year-old Daniel Wittmer died in the incident. She now faces up to 10 years in prison when District Judge Robert Whelan sentences her on Jan. 12.

Simon, appearing Wednesday via video from a residence, cried softly while admitting she had a disagreement with Wittmer on his property in the Williamsburg area of Butte-Silver Bow County and kept driving with him on the side of the pickup, putting his life at risk.

The incident occurred on April 19, 2018 and started when Wittmer told Simon’s 14-year-old daughter to stop riding her horse on his property.

According to witnesses, Simon and her daughter later drove to the entrance of Wittmer’s property and got into an argument with him. As they were leaving in a Chevy dual-tired truck, Wittmer reportedly jumped onto the truck’s siding.

Witnesses found him severely injured on the road near the intersection of Hyde Park and Peru Flats and called 911. He later died from his injuries.

After lengthy investigations, Butte-Silver Bow prosecutors filed multiple charges in May 2019 that included failure to render aid in an accident involving death, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of trespass to property and driving with no license or insurance.

She pleaded not guilty to those charges, which combined carried a maximum of 10 years and six months behind bars.

Her public defenders later filed a motion seeking to have County Attorney Eileen Joyce and her team of prosecutors removed from the case because her brother, Butte attorney William Joyce, had represented Wittmer’s estate in a civil wrongful death claim.

Whelan agreed there was a perceived conflict of interest and ordered that prosecutors from the Montana Attorney General’s Office take the case.

They did and filed amended charges that included negligent homicide and felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving a serious injury and failing to render aid to a person injured in an accident. Combined, they are punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

On Wednesday, Public Defender Walter Hennessey told Whelan the sentencing hearing could last a while because the state planned to have people testify and it was possible the defense would do that, too.

