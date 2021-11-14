With pen in hand, John J. Powers made his own unique contribution

Whether it be personally or professionally, there have been people who have made a difference in our lives.

Butte has been the lucky recipient as well. From its infancy to present day, so many people have made an indelible mark on this town.

Of course, we are all well aware of the contributions of the three Copper Kings — Clark, Daly and Heinze. But they were just the tip of the iceberg.

Other residents from our town’s past must be included on that list too — like athlete extraordinaire Eso Naranche, whose life was cut short by a sniper during World War II, or Sister Mary Emerita Downing, a nurse at St. James Hospital who during her lifetime focused on caring for miners and the downtrodden.

Present day, you don’t have to look much further than our healthcare workers, all of whom, during this pandemic, have been on the frontline.

Add to that contributors’ list, John J. Powers, a staff artist for the Anaconda Company and mine safety illustrator. The man was as adept with a drawing pencil as he was with a mining pick.

While not a veteran of World War II, Powers made a contribution to the war effort with his many editorial cartoons. Through his artistry, he also spent decades encouraging miners to stay safe.

Powers was just a year old when his family moved in 1905 to Butte from Providence, Rhode Island. He started his drawing career at a young age — in the third grade at the Grant School.

Graduating from Butte High School in 1922, he worked in the Butte mines and split his time to attend both the Chicago Art Institute and the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. At the time, mining was just a means to further his career.

The Great Depression brought young Powers home for good. Through the years, the underground mines, including the Belmont, the Leonard and the Colusa, would make for great backdrops for some of his work. Working above and below ground, Powers knew the importance of mine safety and his drawings could later be found near and abroad.

Powers’ cartoons also found their way into such publications as the Arizona Mining Journal, the Mining Congress Journal and Business Week. Back at home, his works could be found in The Anode and Copper Commando, both Anaconda Company publications, along with local and state newspapers.

According to Ellen Crain, director of the Butte-Silver Bow Archives, Powers had not just a local and national audience, but an international audience as well.

“His safety posters were drawn very carefully,” explained Crain, “and were clearly understood.”

When Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941, Powers vented by taking pen to paper. His front-page editorial cartoon titled “Uncle Sam Answers Unprovoked Attack” fueled Butte residents’ anger.

It also led to his new full-time position as the company’s staff artist and safety cartoonist. His illustrations began to multiply.

During the war years, he worked almost exclusively for the ACM’s Victory Labor-Management Committee and his editorial cartoons were published in The Montana Standard and The Butte Daily Post. His not-so-subtle cartoons would also be included with miners’ paychecks.

“They were wonderful,” said Crain. “The paycheck inserts helped to keep the miners themselves feeling like they were contributing to the war.”

The Montana Standard reported on March 5, 1944, that Powers’ simple line drawings were “just the right twist for the hard-rock miner of the West.”

The U.S. State Department was grateful for those inserts as well. Local and national officials knew miners were sorely needed to extract precious metals from the Butte Hill. A war needed to be won.

When WWII came to an end, Powers focused mainly on designing safety posters for his employer. In the ensuing years, he also managed to have an illustrated rule book published, along with brochures for the National Safety Council.

His work expanded into some less serious projects, including ACM birthday greeting cards, charity posters and even commissioned work.

Along the way, his exhibits would attract crowds. His first show took place in 1952 at the Butte Civic Center. The event was described as “an informative, dramatic, humorous and colorful display.”

The cartoonist retired from the ACM on Feb. 1, 1969. In a 1984 Montana Standard interview on his career, he said “that because of his mining experiences, he never ran out of ideas for illustrations.”

The artist died Nov. 9, 1989. His obituary stated that the 85-year-old “learned and illustrated safety features that would help prevent the accidents that threatened miners’ lives.”

For Butte’s many miners, it’s obvious — Powers made a lasting difference.

