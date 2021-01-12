With pardon in hand, Robert Taylor looks to brighter future

Campbell shot the truck several times, Taylor rammed it with his SUV and when Ross stepped outside, he was shot three times. He was an innocent bystander who didn’t know Taylor or Campbell and after three days in the hospital was released.

Taylor was convicted of attempted deliberate homicide by accountability and sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 14 suspended. He served less than three years in custody and was discharged from further probation and supervision in 2018.

Campbell was convicted of attempted deliberate homicide and sentenced to 30 years. He was paroled in 2018 but was arrested on drug charges in Butte in 2019 and is serving five years at the Montana State Prison for that.

Taylor, now 33, told the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole in August that he was on a dark path and he and Campbell had taken drugs and drank alcohol the night of the crime. But he said he decided to change his life and contribute to society.

He has earned two college degrees and sent Ross $5,000, but medical providers wouldn’t hire him for work in echocardiography because of his criminal record. The field involves taking and reading ultrasounds of the heart.

His passion for the specialty began during an internship at the cardiac rehabilitation unit of St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.