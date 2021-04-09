With new members, Butte's restoration council approves revegetation budgets

Gov. Greg Gianforte switched out three members of the Butte Natural Resource Damage Restoration Council, and last week the new personnel attended their first meeting to approve the budget for revegetation work on the Butte Hill.
The council of volunteer citizens discusses and votes on how millions of dollars in restoration money are spent on projects such as the Parrot Tailings in Butte. Of its nine members, six are chosen by Butte-Silver Bow and three by the current governor.
With the change in the guard, Haley Beaudry, Suzzann Nordwick and Courtney Young are in, and Dave Williams, Ryan Lynch and Helen Joyce are out.
Council Chair Elizabeth Erickson acknowledged the work of those departing from the council, and the new members introduced themselves at the meeting on April 1.
Beaudry, an engineer and graduate of Montana Tech, was in 1996 the first Republican from Butte elected to the state Legislature in 46 years. He’s worked in several countries, was the project manager building the coal supply at the mine for Colstrip 3 and 4, and previously served on the BNRC council.
Nordwick, an engineer with a background in processing, ran as the Republican candidate for Montana State Senate in District 39 in 2020 and 2016. She has long been active in restoration work in Butte, and was the co-chair of the Butte Restoration Alliance, a precursor to the BNRC.
Young has been a metallurgical and materials engineering professor at Montana Tech for 28 years and was his department’s head for 21 years. He was the 2020 recipient of the prestigious Antoine M. Gaudin Award for scientific or engineering contributions that further understanding of the technology of mineral processing.
Lynch, who came on the council in 2017, is a Montana state senator for District 37. Joyce, who came on in 2011, is currently an engineer with Butte environmental consulting firm Rampart Solutions, and was the president of Butte-based MSE Technology Application Inc.
Williams joined the council in 2013 and is the current president of the Citizen’s Technical Environmental Committee, a volunteer citizens group forming the link between the public and the Environmental Protection Agency on local Superfund processes.
The retired geologist with the U.S. Department of Interior and the Bureau of Land Management said in an interview he’s disappointed to leave the BNRC.
“I was thinking sooner or later Gianforte would do something that personally affected me," Williams said. "So it wasn't really much of a surprise. I was disappointed because I felt like there was more to do for me on the council still. And we've done a lot I think."
But Williams said the new members are well qualified and he doesn’t anticipate any major directional changes. He’s been heavily involved with the Parrot Tailings removal and plans to stay involved. Williams was present at the meeting on April 1.
Much of his expertise is in climate change, and he hopes the state won’t lose sight of that monumental threat under new leadership.
“All future restoration really has to account for a changing climate,” he said.
After introductions, Erickson led the council with its new members to the business of the day.
Revegetation
Robert Pal, associate professor and director of restoration at Montana Tech, and Abigail Peltomaa, a Superfund data specialist for Butte-Silver Bow, presented their findings from their 2020 efforts to revegetate caps on the Butte Hill, and laid out their future budgets.
The jointly operated program restores the various mining landscapes in Butte with plant life after remediation, and the program has improved leaps and bounds since it began in 2012.
As of 2020, all the native plant stock is grown right in Montana Tech’s nursery as research has shown that using native plants increases the chance of survival.
A geospatial intelligence systems application called the Mariano Model was developed to figure out the best species to plant in each location, and it has been discovered that fall planting is much more successful than that done in springtime.
With collaboration between Tech and the county starting in 2017, methods have also improved. Scraping the existing vegetation increases survival, the experts said, as does digging “rough and loose” trenches before planting.
Using small containers with inoculated mycorrhizae, a fungus that grows in association with the roots of a plant in a symbiotic relationship, has led to success, as has placing cardboard collars around plants in the field.
Big projects in 2020 included plantings on the Anselmo Timber Yard, Anselmo Mine Yard, and Anselmo Dump.
At the end of the presentations, the Montana Tech and Butte-Silver Bow officials asked the BNRC to approve their future budgets.
Fielding a question from council member Sister Mary Jo McDonald, Butte-Silver Bow’s assistant director of the Department of Reclamation and Environmental Services, Julia Crain, broke down the way the reclamation and restoration on Butte Hill is funded.
The county is first required by the EPA and Montana Department of Environmental Quality to safely reclaim the areas, and that aspect is entirely funded by the county’s Allocation Agreement with Atlantic Richfield, Crain said.
The plantings, Crain said, are a separate affair, and that is where the county seeks funds from the Montana Department of Justice’s National Resource Damage Program, allocated by the BNRC.
The county at the meeting asked the BNRC for $57,863 for the program’s 2022 budget, with the county matching $29,768.
Montana Tech asked for $185,138 to support its end of the project from April 2021 to June 2020. Cost-sharing will add an additional $24,691.