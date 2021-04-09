With new members, Butte's restoration council approves revegetation budgets

Young has been a metallurgical and materials engineering professor at Montana Tech for 28 years and was his department’s head for 21 years. He was the 2020 recipient of the prestigious Antoine M. Gaudin Award for scientific or engineering contributions that further understanding of the technology of mineral processing.

Lynch, who came on the council in 2017, is a Montana state senator for District 37. Joyce, who came on in 2011, is currently an engineer with Butte environmental consulting firm Rampart Solutions, and was the president of Butte-based MSE Technology Application Inc.

Williams joined the council in 2013 and is the current president of the Citizen’s Technical Environmental Committee, a volunteer citizens group forming the link between the public and the Environmental Protection Agency on local Superfund processes.

The retired geologist with the U.S. Department of Interior and the Bureau of Land Management said in an interview he’s disappointed to leave the BNRC.

“I was thinking sooner or later Gianforte would do something that personally affected me," Williams said. "So it wasn't really much of a surprise. I was disappointed because I felt like there was more to do for me on the council still. And we've done a lot I think."