With money in hand, Butte Veterans Court eyes November start

“We will be their sidekicks, so to speak,” said Lawson, commander of the United Veterans Council in Butte. “We will speak with them and guide them through and take them places and go to court with them and kind of coach them.

“It’s going to give them a chance to change their habits and give them some direction,” he said. “It’s a learning chance for them to make changes or not, but most of them do.”

The grant money will help fund a court coordinator, evaluations, drug testing and treatment programs, among other things. The money should last three years and help 25 veterans each year go through the programs.

If its success rate mirrors those from veterans courts elsewhere, Clague said, about 80 percent of those veterans will not re-offend, saving the state hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential prison costs.

“The program is worth it financially but more important, it’s worth it for our veterans and their families,” Clague said. “With our help, we are going to return veterans to their mother, to their father, to their siblings, as a person they are all proud of.”