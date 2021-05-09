With 15 children, motherhood came naturally to Butte's Virginia Salazar

“There is no way to be a perfect mother … but a million ways to be a good one.”
It was very early on in my interview with Virginia Salazar that I came to the realization — she is most definitely “a good one.”
A proud mother of 15, you can add 32 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and another two on the way to her impressive maternal resume.
If additional proof was needed, I didn’t have to look too far as I watched the animated faces of three of her daughters, Peggy Boyle, Pam O’Leary and Tracey Michaelis as they talked about the Salazar matriarch.
The sisters absolutely adore their mom, and the feeling is mutual.
Virginia was just 19 when she met Max Salazar while working as a nurse’s aide at the old St. James Hospital. He was a patient there, having been injured in the mines. When he recovered, Max, who years later would become the chief mine inspector for the State of Montana, headed home to Bingham Canyon, Utah. By summer, Virginia followed him for a week-long visit. Well, that visit turned into a marriage proposal and quickly thereafter, a private wedding ceremony was held.
“My mom (Louise) was disappointed,” recalled Virginia. “She wanted a big wedding for me.”
Virginia’s dad, Ted, was a bit incensed as well, but for an entirely different reason. The lifelong Republican was not happy his daughter was marrying a Democrat.
For Virginia, motherhood would come hand-in-hand with marriage when she wed Max on Aug. 9, 1952. From that day forward, the newlywed was an instant mother to Max’s two-year-old son, Mike.
That was just the beginning. By the following year, she would embrace motherhood once again, when she gave birth to Tony. For the next 17 years, Virginia and Max would welcome 12 more children to the fold. Virginia was just 38 when Jacqueline, the 15th and final Salazar child, would make her way into this world.
Nine girls and six boys, including one set of twins, would seem way too much for anyone to handle, but early on, Virginia discovered something she didn’t know about herself — she had a lot of patience. In addition, the fact that she didn’t have time to think for herself was actually a plus.
“I was so busy, I just put one foot in front of the other and kept going,” laughed Virginia.
Looking around the interior of the home where she and her husband raised their 15 children, you can’t help but notice the dozens of photos that adorn the walls — a loving blend of past, present and future.
Among those photos are reminders of what she has lost. She continues to mourn the loss of her husband who died in 1996, along with sons, Tim, Mark and Steve, and grandsons, Casey, Mikey and Mark Jr.
What is also blatantly clear is Virginia didn’t have a whole lot of room to move around as a young mother, and let’s face it, a clean getaway was not in the cards — too many pint-size witnesses.
“There were times,” she joked, “that I wanted to wring their necks.”
The single family home included two bedrooms downstairs, another on the main floor, with the landing used as a bedroom as well. When needed, there were two sleeper sofas in the front room.
But, for the pièce de résistance, the house had just one, that’s right, just one bathroom.
Looking back, Virginia’s three daughters said they and their siblings wouldn’t have had it any other way. Life in the Salazar household was never boring and there were many times the home was packed to the gills with kids not her own.
“This was the house where all the neighborhood kids would hang out,” said Tracey.
There was a reason for that, according to the three siblings. Virginia was an excellent cook and was always in the kitchen making something — whether it be homemade breads, burritos and tortillas, along with cookies and other bakery items.
“Mom made everything from scratch,” said Pam, who added — “She can cook better Mexican food than her in-laws.”
Indeed, homemade meals were almost always a given, with take-out cheeseburgers and fries from the Big Butte Tavern thrown in once in blue moon.
“Frozen foods were a treat,” grinned Peggy.
Her cooking, along with a caring demeanor, were legendary on Granite Street. According to Pam, Virginia was a mother figure to many of the neighborhood kids.
So much so that Tracey recalled how the kids deemed Virginia “the best mom in the neighborhood.”
“I didn’t even know there was an election,” laughed Virginia.
As the years passed, the older Salazar siblings were, at times, not all too thrilled to watch the family grow.
Showing no remorse, Tracey, number three among the siblings, and Peggy, number seven, giggled as they recalled how they freely voiced their opinions to their mother.
“When are you going to stop,” asked a teen-age Tracey, “I’m a senior in high school!”
“Quit having more babies!!” Peggy once shouted when her mom answered her hospital room phone.
With mine strikes the norm and a growing family, Virginia would find work as a waitress at Martha’s Café. With a “dusk to dawn” shift, Virginia would get home just in time to get the kids up, fed and ready for school.
Her dedication to her children never wavered.
According to her daughters, there were many times she was up at 4 a.m. helping fold newspapers for her sons, Mike and Tony, both of whom had routes. In what free time she had was spent volunteering with the Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, and the Butte Sheltered Workshop. Her daughter, Terry, was born blind and developmentally disabled.
Later, never one for idle hands, Virginia joined daughter Peggy in her catering business.
“We did a lot of weddings,” recalled Virginia. As Peggy remembered, “She was the head cook and I was the muscle.”
For years, the mother-daughter duo also prepared up to 750 pounds of corned beef for the annual St. Patrick’s Day event at the Knights of Columbus. And, just across the street, the two remain “chief cooks and bottle washers” at the annual Butte Central High School turkey banquet.
Once the pandemic dissipates, Virginia would like to take a trip to Ireland. She has been to Europe and visited Germany, France and Norway, but not Ireland. It’s on her bucket list.
For now, though, mother and daughters just sit back and bask in the memories.
“She is a unique woman,” said Pam, a mother of three sons. “I don’t know how she did it, nor did I ever want to ... too much work.”