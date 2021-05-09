With 15 children, motherhood came naturally to Butte's Virginia Salazar

Virginia’s dad, Ted, was a bit incensed as well, but for an entirely different reason. The lifelong Republican was not happy his daughter was marrying a Democrat.

For Virginia, motherhood would come hand-in-hand with marriage when she wed Max on Aug. 9, 1952. From that day forward, the newlywed was an instant mother to Max’s two-year-old son, Mike.

That was just the beginning. By the following year, she would embrace motherhood once again, when she gave birth to Tony. For the next 17 years, Virginia and Max would welcome 12 more children to the fold. Virginia was just 38 when Jacqueline, the 15th and final Salazar child, would make her way into this world.

Nine girls and six boys, including one set of twins, would seem way too much for anyone to handle, but early on, Virginia discovered something she didn’t know about herself — she had a lot of patience. In addition, the fact that she didn’t have time to think for herself was actually a plus.

“I was so busy, I just put one foot in front of the other and kept going,” laughed Virginia.

Looking around the interior of the home where she and her husband raised their 15 children, you can’t help but notice the dozens of photos that adorn the walls — a loving blend of past, present and future.