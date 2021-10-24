Wise River Volunteer Ambulance faces staffing crisis

Once upon a time in rural Montana people needing emergency medical care relied on funeral directors and their hearses to transport them as fast as possible to the nearest hospital.

Things got better in the early 1970s when, among other things, there was federal support for emergency medical services systems.

Some 50 years later, “Montana’s rural EMS system is in crisis; without action it will continue to deteriorate and calls for help will not be answered,” according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Today, the Wise River Volunteer Ambulance Service faces an uncertain future. A dwindling roster of volunteer emergency medical technicians, with another EMT’s exit anticipated in early 2022, could saddle the service with an unsafe level of staffing, said Cindy Sorich, ambulance service manager.

“We’ve been limping along,” she said. “We are going to have to get creative.”

A public meeting Monday at the Wise River Fire Hall on Montana 43 will include a discussion of options that might sustain the volunteer ambulance service moving forward. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft will be among the presenters.