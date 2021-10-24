Wise River Volunteer Ambulance faces staffing crisis

Once upon a time in rural Montana people needing emergency medical care relied on funeral directors and their hearses to transport them as fast as possible to the nearest hospital.
Things got better in the early 1970s when, among other things, there was federal support for emergency medical services systems.
Some 50 years later, “Montana’s rural EMS system is in crisis; without action it will continue to deteriorate and calls for help will not be answered,” according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Today, the Wise River Volunteer Ambulance Service faces an uncertain future. A dwindling roster of volunteer emergency medical technicians, with another EMT’s exit anticipated in early 2022, could saddle the service with an unsafe level of staffing, said Cindy Sorich, ambulance service manager.
“We’ve been limping along,” she said. “We are going to have to get creative.”
A public meeting Monday at the Wise River Fire Hall on Montana 43 will include a discussion of options that might sustain the volunteer ambulance service moving forward. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft will be among the presenters.
Sorich said the service currently has three EMTs but will be down to two in a few months. She said the service really needs six EMTs.
Does she believe there are another four EMTs readily available in the larger Wise River community who just need to be found and recruited? She does not.
But creative solutions could include finding the money to train people to become certified EMTs, Sorich said.
She said the struggle to adequately staff rural volunteer ambulance crews is not unique to Wise River.
Many rural communities are aging. Volunteerism is down. Young families struggle for time with both parents working and demands for child care and elder care.
DPHHS studied the future of emergency medical services in Montana and published the findings in early 2021 in a report titled “Crisis on the Horizon.”
The study found that “recruitment of new members proves to be an ongoing and, in some cases, seemingly impossible challenge in some communities.”
The Wise River Volunteer Ambulance Service serves portions of three sprawling Montana counties: Beaverhead, Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Butte Silver-Bow.
“We make trips to hospitals in all three of those counties,” Sorich said.
If the volunteer ambulance service in Wise River folds, who will respond to time-sensitive medical emergencies – heart attacks, strokes and serious injuries – in the service’s current territory?
A-1 ambulance in Butte is about 40 miles from Wise River, as is the Wisdom Volunteer Fire and Ambulance service. An ambulance from the Beaverhead Emergency Medical Services would travel more than 50 miles.
Sorich said the Wise River Volunteer Ambulance Service has worked with Life Flight in the past.
The study by DPHHS found that because training to become an EMT requires time away from family and other commitments, many people see this as a significant barrier to participation. An EMT course can require up to 140 hours of classroom and hands-on training and an additional 60 hours of continuing education every two years to maintain certification.
Sorich isn’t ready to give up on the Wise River Volunteer Ambulance Service. She has invited government officials from the three counties served by the service to attend Monday's meeting.
She hopes the meeting will yield ideas that could keep the ambulance staffed and rolling.