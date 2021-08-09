Wise River endures a long summer of heat, smoke and uncertainty

Business tended toward brisk at Wise River Mercantile when the wildland firefighters’ camp bustled just down the road and customers entered the store smelling like smoke.
Cathy Everhard helps staff the mercantile. She said the store has been busy, adding that “the people who come in, the ladies and gentlemen, are really good people.”
Yet Everhard said the fire, smoke and pervasive anxiety about the Alder Creek Fire and Christensen Fire west of Wise River have felt like a weight.
“It’s been very depressing for everybody,” she said. “Very depressing.”
Jim Gross lives off the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway in a house that has been threatened by the Alder Creek Fire. He happens to also be an experienced wildland firefighter with the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team.
“The fire season is gradually becoming longer and longer,” he said. “And it’s getting more and more volatile.”
Searing heat. Drought. Low humidity. A history of fire suppression spurred by the Big Blowup fires of 1910. Climate change. Competition for firefighting resources. Today, this potent combination threatens communities large and small in the West.
Lifelong residents of coastal South Carolina sometimes mark the milestones of their lives by the destruction and fear wrought by major hurricanes.
It seems clear that people who live in and around Wise River, along with the wildland firefighters helping to protect their houses, will never forget the summer of 2021.
“I think initially there was a high level of anxiety and tension because people had never seen fire this close to their homes before,” Gross said.
Not everyone in Wise River believes the federal government should spend time and money to set backburns to save homes.
“I built that house,” said Skip Mathewson, 79, nodding toward his home set back in the conifers off Highway 43 west of Wise River.
“Any idiot who builds a house in the timber asks for it,” he said. “The federal government should not be setting fires to save my house.”
The protracted fire season and scarce resources have meant that the men and women digging firelines, felling trees, setting backburns and laying sprinklers to protect homes wore fatigue along with their fire-resistant Nomex clothing.
Aiden Stewart with Outback Firefighting out of Stevensville said August 2 that his engine crew was the first to arrive on the Alder Creek Fire. He and crew members Lee Anselment of Bozeman and Taylar Jones of Hamilton were on the cusp that morning of a much-needed break after weeks on the fire.
But they would be back in action soon enough on some other fire, Stewart said.
“It kills us. By the end of the summer, we’re dead,” he said. “Most of us hit the chiropractor right away.”
On Aug. 7, the Alder Creek Fire was estimated to be 11,540 acres. An update from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest said 380 people were assigned to fight the blaze. That same day, the Christensen Fire, about 12 miles west of Wise River, was estimated to be about 8,575 acres, with 18 people assigned to fight it.
The cause of both fires remains unknown. They seem destined to meet.
“It’s still a pretty good chance they’re going to merge,” said Katy O’Hara, public information officer for Southwest Incident Management Team 1, during an interview last week. “We still have a lot of fire season ahead of us.”
On the morning of Aug. 2, fire crews gathered near the Dickie Bridge Campground adjacent to Highway 43 and the Big Hole River. They prepared to travel up Bryant Creek Road to continue firefighting efforts to contain the Christensen and Alder Creek fires.
Shawn Clark, a medic on the fire, works as a firefighter/paramedic for the Tulsa Fire Department in Oklahoma when he isn’t responding to wildfires. He said he spent 84 days working wildfires last year and anticipates the 2021 total will be roughly the same.
He said the intense and prolonged fire season can be attributed to climate change, past practices in forest management and a host of other factors.
“It’s a combination,” Clark said. “It’s never just one thing.”
Nearby, Nicholas DeSoto of Flagstaff, Arizona, said he has worked wildfires for 15 years.
“With the drought, fires have become bigger and longer campaign fires,” he said. “And it’s been really eye opening to see how limited the firefighting resources are.”
The season starts now in March, he said, and goes to November.
Ryan Rawlinson, also of Arizona, said firefighters find ways to adjust to scarce resources such as lack of air tankers to drop retardant.
“We’re problem solvers,” he said. “We figure out how to make this work with what we have.”
Gross said he anticipates evidence of the Alder Creek and Christensen fires will linger past the time when snow begins to regularly fly.
“I’ll be surprised if you don’t see smoke until the middle of the winter,” he said.
Smoke has lain over the landscape like a thick woolen blanket for weeks in the vicinity of Wise River.
“Last week it was bad,” said Ron Ronchetto, whose home is within a stone’s throw of the Wise River east of the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway and hasn’t been unduly threatened by the Alder Creek Fire.
“When you live in Montana and you live in the forest it’s one of the things you should expect,” Ronchetto said.
Wildland firefighters live and breathe smoke for prolonged periods.
A study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture published in October 2013 found that exposure to wildland smoke, even at low-to-moderate levels, “presents a safety and health hazard to wildland fire personnel.”
The study reported that some compounds in wildland fire smoke are confirmed or suspected carcinogens. Long-term health effects “may include an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.”
Wildland firefighters interviewed for this story did not sound overly concerned about the potential health effects of forest fire smoke, which one firefighter near Wise River kiddingly referred to as “organic smoke.”
Clark said wildland fire smoke is not as toxic as house fire smoke.
“Sometimes you can’t avoid smoke,” he said. “It’s one of the hazards wildland firefighters have to face.”
Jones smiled when asked about inhaling forest fire smoke.
“Everyone picks their poison,” he said. “It’s my poison.”
On Aug. 2, with the threat reduced to many of structures along Highway 43, homeowner Charlie Lannin said he felt relieved and grateful.
“The firefighters did a fantastic job here,” he said. “They put in a huge backburn behind us. I can’t compliment them enough.”
Anxiety spiked one day, Lannin said, when a tree not far from his house burst into flames and started throwing embers.
“The firefighters turned on the sprinklers and we decided to leave,” he said.
The threat passed.
The effects of the summer’s hot, dry weather can be witnessed at the nearby Big Hole River, Lannin said, which is down to a meager flow.
“The river is in the saddest shape of all,” he said.
The Wise River flowed comparatively vigorously in early August past Penny Ruth’s house and yard, where firefighters spread hoses and sprinklers in case the Alder Creek Fire moved in that direction.
“I actually feel a little safer than I have in years past because they’re here and ready,” Ruth said. “I feel like the fire crew is doing a great job.”
Closer to town, Mathewson honed his archery skills in his front yard with a bow and a fistful or arrows.
He readily acknowledged being critical in years past of the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management for their administration of public lands. He said he wasn’t sure whether this criticism played a role in not initially being offered the same sorts of structure protection provided to his neighbors.
“Everybody along here had water tanks and sprinklers but me,” Mathewson said.
“The firefighters aren’t out there fighting the fires,” he said. “They’re setting fires to protect houses.”
Mathewson said the current crisis can be traced in part to more than 100 years of suppressing forest fires. He said some ill-conceived prescribed burns in years past have destroyed winter range habitat for elk.
With a hint of pride, Mathewson said he’d been escorted by the sheriff’s department out of a recent public meeting in Wise River about the fires when he confronted a woman who worked for the BLM.
Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft confirmed that Mathewson was told to leave the meeting.
Craft, whose office has managed evacuations of residences when necessary, said he understands that people in the area have been feeling stressed and frustrated.
“That’s a quiet little town up there,” said Craft. “Until the fires are gone, they’re not going to be back to their day-to-day lives.”