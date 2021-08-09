Wise River endures a long summer of heat, smoke and uncertainty

It seems clear that people who live in and around Wise River, along with the wildland firefighters helping to protect their houses, will never forget the summer of 2021.

“I think initially there was a high level of anxiety and tension because people had never seen fire this close to their homes before,” Gross said.

Not everyone in Wise River believes the federal government should spend time and money to set backburns to save homes.

“I built that house,” said Skip Mathewson, 79, nodding toward his home set back in the conifers off Highway 43 west of Wise River.

“Any idiot who builds a house in the timber asks for it,” he said. “The federal government should not be setting fires to save my house.”

The protracted fire season and scarce resources have meant that the men and women digging firelines, felling trees, setting backburns and laying sprinklers to protect homes wore fatigue along with their fire-resistant Nomex clothing.

Aiden Stewart with Outback Firefighting out of Stevensville said August 2 that his engine crew was the first to arrive on the Alder Creek Fire. He and crew members Lee Anselment of Bozeman and Taylar Jones of Hamilton were on the cusp that morning of a much-needed break after weeks on the fire.