Eddie Lou and Dean Stanchfield were presented with a 50-year Length of Service Award and Family Heritage Award from the National Weather Service (NWS) recently in Great Falls.

The Stanchfields take daily weather observations at their location near Wise River for the NWS’s official climate network of 8,500 sites across the U.S.

The observations consist of maximum and minimum temperatures, 24-hour precipitation, snowfall and snow depth. The Stanchfields' weather site was established in 1951 and continue records for a period of 72 years.

The awards were presented by Matt Moorman, observation program leader at NWS Great Falls.