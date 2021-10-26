Wise River ambulance service: 'Give us a hand here'

WISE RIVER — Cindy Sorich shied away from sugar coating.
The Wise River Volunteer Ambulance Service needs four emergency medical technicians and it needs them soon, she said.
One path to that goal would be having four people step up by January 1 to be trained as EMTs. If they then completed the necessary training, passed tests and became licensed they could be reimbursed for training costs, said Sorich, manager of the ambulance service.
She spoke Monday night during a meeting in Wise River focused on the staffing crisis faced by the ambulance service. About 50 people attended the gathering in the Wise River Fire Hall.
Right now, the Wise River Volunteer Ambulance Service has three EMT volunteers. One plans to step away in late February.
“In March, we will not be able to continue as we are,” Sorich said, unless new volunteers emerge.
If volunteers step up, the current staff will hang on until the newbies are trained, she said, and also serve as mentors.
If that doesn’t occur, the Wise River Volunteer Ambulance Service could go away. And if that happens, it seems clear that people in the territory served by the volunteer department will be faced with the prospect of longer response times.
And response times can be critical, of course, for medical emergencies like strokes, cardiac distress and life-threatening injuries, said Sorich and Jim Gross, a longtime Advanced EMT and EMT instructor for the Wise River ambulance service.
The service averages about 11 calls a year, Sorich said. There were 16 calls in 2019, she said.
The Wise River Volunteer Ambulance Service responds to calls in portions of Beaverhead, Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge counties. The territory totals roughly 37,000 acres.
Without the volunteer service in Wise River, calls to 911 for emergency medical help could be dispatched to ambulance services in Butte, Polaris, Anaconda, Wisdom or Dillon.
Mike McGree of A-1 Ambulance in Butte attended Monday night’s meeting.
McGree talked about the possibility of Wise River transitioning to hosting a Quick Response Unit, or QRU, instead of an ambulance service. The latter requires at least one EMT to travel in an ambulance with an emergency transport.
A QRU, designed to supplement ambulances services, could send an emergency responder to answer a 911 call until an ambulance arrives from elsewhere — such as A-1 Ambulance from Butte.
No one with the Wise River Volunteer Ambulance Service seemed keen on this alternative, partly because administering a QRU could be just as time consuming and there would be no reimbursement, as there is now from Medicaid, Medicare or commercial insurance when someone is transported by ambulance.
Later, Sorich said the hope is to maintain the current level of ambulance service. But she said a QRU certainly hasn’t been ruled out.
What about stipends for volunteers?
“We’re open to a small stipend for transports,” Sorich said. “This is a page we are turning.”
Gross and Sorich said becoming an EMT and retaining licensure requires a tolerance for continuing education, meetings, carrying liability insurance and more.
Gross can provide the EMT training.
“If you’re not willing to put the time and effort in, don’t waste my time,” he said.
Paul Craft, sheriff of Beaverhead County, and Ed Lester, sheriff of Butte-Silver Bow County, attended Monday night’s meeting. Also attending was J. P. Gallagher, chief executive for Butte-Silver Bow County.
“We need the community to dig in and give us a hand here,” Craft said. “You’ll meet a lot of nice people, a lot of colorful people.”
Sorich emphasized that the small, rural community of Wise River is not alone in its struggles to recruit volunteers for ambulance duty. Polaris and Wisdom are in the same boat, she said, as are many other rural communities nationwide.
More than one participant in Monday’s meeting noted that there was no shortage of gray hair in the room.
A report published in 2021 by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services warned, “Montana’s rural emergency medical services system is in crisis; without action it will continue to deteriorate and calls for help will not be answered.”
Sorich said Gross’s training would be open also to potential volunteers for ambulance services in Wisdom and Polaris, with the latter known as the Grasshopper Valley Volunteer Fire Department and EMT.
“Jim will step up, as he has his entire life,” she said.
Monday night’s meeting ended on an upbeat note. A man from the crowd told Sorich he is interested in becoming an EMT volunteer.
One down, three to go.