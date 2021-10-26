Wise River ambulance service: 'Give us a hand here'

WISE RIVER — Cindy Sorich shied away from sugar coating.

The Wise River Volunteer Ambulance Service needs four emergency medical technicians and it needs them soon, she said.

One path to that goal would be having four people step up by January 1 to be trained as EMTs. If they then completed the necessary training, passed tests and became licensed they could be reimbursed for training costs, said Sorich, manager of the ambulance service.

She spoke Monday night during a meeting in Wise River focused on the staffing crisis faced by the ambulance service. About 50 people attended the gathering in the Wise River Fire Hall.

Right now, the Wise River Volunteer Ambulance Service has three EMT volunteers. One plans to step away in late February.

“In March, we will not be able to continue as we are,” Sorich said, unless new volunteers emerge.

If volunteers step up, the current staff will hang on until the newbies are trained, she said, and also serve as mentors.