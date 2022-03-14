 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Wisdom man jailed for felony aggravated DUI

  • 0
Wallace Arney

Wallace Arney

 Provided

Just after 11 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Dewey Boulevard to investigate a two-vehicle accident.

Wallace Robert Arney, 61, of Wisdom was one of the drivers and he appeared to be intoxicated. He was transported to the jail where he failed sobriety maneuvers. A subsequent Breathalyzer test showed he was twice over the legal limit.

Arney was jailed for felony aggravated driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense) and the misdemeanor offense of careless driving.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s friend talks about her godson, Prince George

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News