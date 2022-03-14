Wisdom man jailed for felony aggravated DUI

Just after 11 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Dewey Boulevard to investigate a two-vehicle accident.
Wallace Robert Arney, 61, of Wisdom was one of the drivers and he appeared to be intoxicated. He was transported to the jail where he failed sobriety maneuvers. A subsequent Breathalyzer test showed he was twice over the legal limit.
Arney was jailed for felony aggravated driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense) and the misdemeanor offense of careless driving.