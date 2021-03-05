 Skip to main content
Winners of Uptown ice sculpting contest announced
Winners of Uptown ice sculpting contest announced

Butte's annual ice carving has some sweet competition

Natasha Harwood puts the finishing touches on her cupcake ice sculpture in front of Mick & Goldie's Café on Park Street in Uptown Butte. Harwood took first place in the rookie category.

An estimated 26 sculptures emerged on the streets of Uptown Butte for the 20th Annual Ice Sculpting Contest held Feb. 27.

The sculptures range from a pharaoh gracing the entryway to Daniel Insurance Agency of Galena Street, crocuses bloomed in ice near the Pita Pit on Montana Street, a lizard resting on a tree trunk in front of Clearwater Credit Union and an icy iced cupcake in front of Mick and Goldie’s on Park Street.

People can still see the sculptures — they'll remain in place until they melt. Artist Corey Gransbery coordinated the contest.

Here are the winners and the locations of the pieces:

Grand Prize — The Richest Hill Casino, 20 W. Galena Street — Frank Hall

Master 1st — Taco del Sol, 146 W. Park Street — Melanie Manigone and Chris Berryhill

Master 2nd — Daniel Insurance Agency, 18 W. Galena Street — Justin Deshazo

Adult 1st — Clearwater Credit Union, 34 E. Granite Street — Dan Kelly

Adult 2nd — Steele’s, 800 S. Wyoming Street (on Arizona side) — Conner and Clayton Heggem

Rookie 1st — Mick & Goldies, 116 W. Park Street — Natasha Harwood

Rookie 2nd — Collective Elevation, 34 E. Galena Street — Jay Bresette

For more details, including images of the sculptures, visit Facebook at uptownbutte.

