Winners named in Butte's 22nd annual ice carving contest

Mainstreet Uptown Butte announced Monday the winners of Saturday's 22nd Annual Ice Carving Contest. The event was sponsored by NorthWestern Energy and other ice sponsors.

In the place of 16,000 pounds of especially cured smooth blocks of ice delivered by The Ice House in Twin Bridges, there are now santas, hummingbirds, a mountain scene, and whales, among other creations decorating Uptown sidewalks.

The judges selected the best of the best in the following four categories.

Grand prize — Kelly McGonigal for the hummingbird feeding on a flower he carved at Metals Sports Bar and Grill, 8 W. Park St.

Master 1st – Frank Todaro at Headframe Spirits, 21 S. Montana St. for his humpback whale

Master 2nd – Justin DeShazo at Daniel Insurance Agency at 18 W. Galena St. for his octopus

Adult 1st – Kimberly Garcia and Kasey Yadao at Steele’s Furniture, 800 S. Wyoming St. (on Utah Avenue side)

Adult 2nd – Jon Wick of 5518 Designs, 27 N. Main St.

Rookie 1st – Daughter and mother team Natasha and Krestie Harwood at Saturday Donuts, 26 N. Main Street for a donut with a Homer Simpson head.

Rookie 2nd – Steve Merica at NorthWestern Energy, 11 E. Park St. (on shaded North Main Street side)

The credit for the long-running success of the ice carving contest began two decades ago as the brainchild of Barb Fink and now rests on the shoulders of master carver and event coordinator Corey Gransbery of Absolute Zero Design and with the businesses that sponsor ice blocks each year, and to the talented carvers and judges who participate.

The contest has distributed more than $2,000 in prizes in the form of Uptown Bucks and trophies. In all, there are now more than $3,000 in Uptown Bucks in the hands of shoppers that will soon be appearing in Uptown businesses to be used for shopping at Uptown businesses.