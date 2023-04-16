Vanessa Romero smiled while putting a cork in a common misconception.

“I am not a wine snob,” she said. “I am a wine geek.”

Her credentials for the latter seem supported by the record.

Romero, 39, grew up in small towns in Idaho and graduated from the University of Wyoming. She played volleyball in college and professional beach volleyball later.

The inner wine geek manifested when Romero traveled to Alicante, Spain, for a study abroad program. She learned that for her host family and other Spaniards, wine wasn’t seen as a ticket to intoxication.

“It was part of their gathering, part of their history, their culture and their economy,” Romero said.

She visited wineries in the region and focused her senior thesis on a Spanish winery.

After graduation, Romero moved to Argentina and became intimately involved with wineries there.

“Initially, I moved down and was teaching English as a second language to the local Argentines and working for a travel company targeted at Americans traveling to Argentina,” she said.

One thing begat another because of demand among Americans for trips to wine country in Argentina.

She worked as a vineyard hand in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

For 15 years, she worked abroad and on the East Coast for international wine importers and the wineries they represented.

She received certifications or diplomas from the Wine & Spirits Educational Trust and the Court of Sommeliers.

The vetting process wasn’t Parris Island, but it wasn’t a picnic either.

Yet her international travel and the hobnobbing with sophisticated wine and cuisine experts failed to still the small-town yearnings.

“I was working with all these top sommeliers and winemakers and chefs all around the globe,” Romero said. “But, ultimately, every year, multiple times a year, I came back to small town Idaho to hang out with my family and my friends and people who had no idea what I was doing.”

In Washington, D.C., she met Joe Romero, now 38, another Idaho native. Both wanted to raise children in a small mountain community in the West. As a certified registered nurse anesthesiologist, Joe received a host of job offers. The couple ultimately picked Anaconda, swayed in part by witnessing the restoration work that yielded the Smelter City Brewing and a renovated Donivan’s Restaurant.

“That gave us confidence that there was revitalization and a bright economic outlook for Anaconda,” Romero said.

They moved to Anaconda in March 2017.

“The community here is what we’ve fallen in love with,” she said. “It’s really wonderful.”

The couple has three young children.

Romero had no illusions in 2017 of owning and operating a brick-and-mortar wine shop in the Smelter City, a place where some folks had likely never felt compelled to let a bottle of wine breathe and never contemplated a Pinot Noir’s bouquet.

“Nobody would look at Anaconda from the outside and think there was a wine culture here,” she said. “So, it’s happened very progressively.”

It didn’t take long for Romero to realize a thirst existed in the region both for exceptional wine and for knowledge that could enhance the experience of enjoying a glass.

“I told my husband, ‘I am going to start a wine club in Anaconda, and I don’t know if there are five households that are interested or 500,’” she said.

Romero was motivated then by a personal desire for access to good wine.

“That is 100 percent how it started,” she said.

Romero soon recognized a strong demand for good wine and believed that demand would help support a brick-and-mortar store.

The Romeros purchased a dilapidated building constructed in 1884 at 114 Main St. and spent a year rehabilitating the structure.

In December, they opened the Bighorn Bottle Shop & Wine Bar. The store features exposed brick, racks of wine bottles, shelves of craft beer, a wine bar and more.

Romero and her staff host wine classes, tasting events and food and wine pairings.

A customer can walk in, perch at the bar and try a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon or other wines. Or a glass of craft beer.

Prices for a bottle of wine range from $12 to $212, Romero said.

The Bighorn hosts “wine flights” — events that offer a variety of wines to try.

Part-time workers help staff the store so Romero can join her husband in parenting their three children.

And how has business been since December?

“It’s been awesome,” Romero said. “We’re really focused on sharing exciting things with people.”