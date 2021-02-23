Windy weather hits both Butte and Anaconda

High winds whipped through Butte and Anaconda from midnight to Tuesday morning.

According to Brian Conlan of the National Weather Service in Missoula, both towns sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour. Butte had gusts of up to 45 mph while Anaconda’s maximum gusts reached 41 mph.

Some snow is expected by tomorrow in Butte, Anaconda and Georgetown.

“The winds will slowly die off and will be replaced by moderate snow showers,” said Conlon.

The light snow showers are expected to continue through Saturday.

