Windy conditions could push Alder Creek Fire close to Bryant Creek structures

Wildland firefighters battling the Alder Creek Fire west of Wise River anticipate windy conditions Wednesday that could push the wildfire toward structures in Bryant Creek.

A dry, warm and windy Labor Day weekend already spurred the Alder Creek Fire and the Trail Creek Fire west of Wisdom to grow by a few thousand acres each in just a few days. The Alder Creek Fire now incorporates the Christensen Fire after the two recently grew together.

On Monday, great plumes of smoke billowed from the Alder Creek Fire as a helicopter flew around and into the smoke to gain a better perspective on the fire.

“The wind was pretty substantial yesterday for the fires,” said La Dawn Saxton, a public information officer, speaking Tuesday.

Saxton is with the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6, which is supervising fire suppression on the Trail Creek, Alder Creek and Sand Lake fires. She spoke Tuesday.

The Sand Lake Fire, discovered Sept. 1, was recently mapped at 154 acres. “Growth is minimal” for the Sand Lake Fire, reported an update Tuesday from the incident management team.

The Trail Creek Fire “made a push” Monday toward the area of Gibbonsville, Idaho.