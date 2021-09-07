 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Windy conditions could push Alder Creek Fire close to Bryant Creek structures
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert featured

Windy conditions could push Alder Creek Fire close to Bryant Creek structures

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wildland firefighters battling the Alder Creek Fire west of Wise River anticipate windy conditions Wednesday that could push the wildfire toward structures in Bryant Creek.

A dry, warm and windy Labor Day weekend already spurred the Alder Creek Fire and the Trail Creek Fire west of Wisdom to grow by a few thousand acres each in just a few days. The Alder Creek Fire now incorporates the Christensen Fire after the two recently grew together.

On Monday, great plumes of smoke billowed from the Alder Creek Fire as a helicopter flew around and into the smoke to gain a better perspective on the fire.

“The wind was pretty substantial yesterday for the fires,” said La Dawn Saxton, a public information officer, speaking Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Saxton is with the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6, which is supervising fire suppression on the Trail Creek, Alder Creek and Sand Lake fires. She spoke Tuesday.

The Sand Lake Fire, discovered Sept. 1, was recently mapped at 154 acres. “Growth is minimal” for the Sand Lake Fire, reported an update Tuesday from the incident management team.

The Trail Creek Fire “made a push” Monday toward the area of Gibbonsville, Idaho.

The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6 has ordered additional resources to help fight both the Trail Creek and Alder Creek fires. Firefighting resources have been stretched thin this summer.

Saxton said resources become available when firefighting efforts on other fires nationwide are considered complete.

Bryant Creek is a tributary of the Big Hole River and the Bryant Creek Road joins Highway 43 at the Dickie Bridge Campground.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News