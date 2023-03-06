The Mill Creek Road promises at least three near-constant conditions during winter: Snow, wind and, when cloud cover allows, enchanting views of the rugged Anaconda Range.

The scenic Mill Creek Road connects Montana Highway 1 and Montana Highway 43. The road’s maintenance and snow removal have longed posed challenges to the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County road department.

The stretch between the Mule Ranch and Moose Creek Road is especially prone to drifting because it is wide open, bordered mostly by open ground. And the road department has responded by using a D5 dozer to create snow-capturing windrows.

Wayne Wendt, road shop foreman, said the D5 stays parked in the area and is used periodically to re-establish the windrows once accumulating snow deepens.

The National Research Council of Canada reports, “Drifts are formed from falling snow carried in suspension by wind or from snow eroded by the ground surface, both effects occurring at wind velocities in excess of about 8 mph.”

The council describes a variety of tactics designed to inhibit snow drifts. They range from collector fences to hedges to earth and snow dams.

“If snow removal equipment and space are available, wind-rows of snow about 4 feet high may be plowed about 50 feet to windward of the object to be protected. Naturally, the snow piles can only be built after a certain amount of snow has fallen, and they have to be rebuilt when they become covered with drifting snow,” the council observed.

Wendt said it’s been about an average winter along the Mill Creek Road. And that means wind and snow and firing up the D5.