Willow Creek Fire determined to be human-caused

The Willow Creek Fire that ignited Wednesday afternoon 6 miles southwest of Three Forks was human-caused, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation decreased the size of the wildfire from 500 to 350 acres due to better mapping. DNRC reported the fire 10% contained Friday morning, and firefighters worked to secure the fire’s perimeter and begin mop-up operations.

Four helicopters, seven engines and ground crews were called to the blaze in steep terrain inaccessible to fire engines.

About 54 structures in the area remain out of the fire's reach. The fire burned in grass, brush, and timber on private land. There are no reported injuries. There was no growth in the fire Thursday. No evacuations are in place. Law enforcement contacted residents in the fire area to put them on notice.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1