Wildfires cause evacuations near Wise River, widespread smoke over Butte

Much of the smoke settling over Butte and the Summit Valley is likely coming from Montana wildfires to the southwest, officials say, including one that led to a cautionary evacuation of 38 houses and structures near Wise River.
Winds were carrying smoke from the Trail Creek Fire west of Wisdom and the Alder Creek Fire near Wise River eastward over Butte, Michael Williams, a public information officer for the Southern Area Blue Team that’s leading firefighting efforts, said Friday.
In southwest Montana, Butte-Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Granite and Jefferson counties were under an “air quality alert,” meaning particulates in the air exceed or will soon exceed health standards. The alert was to run through at least Saturday morning.
Health officials recommend everyone remain indoors as much as possible and when outside, keep activity levels light. The elderly, children and those with respiratory or heart disease should avoid prolonged exertion and everyone else should limit it.
“That’s everyone,” said John Rolich, manager of the environmental division of the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department. “The deeper you breathe, the more particulate you’re going to take in. The longer you’re outside, the more particulate you’re going to take in.”
"Once we get into these levels it's like smoking cigarettes.''
The Butte Rescue Mission has set up a “cold weather station” at its complex at 610 E. Platinum St. where people could get some shade and cold bottled water, said Mission Executive Director Brayton Erickson.
He said health workers from Southwest Montana Community Health Center provide services at the complex on Mondays and Thursdays and they’re seeing more people with asthma, other breathing problems and allergies because of the smoke.
“With this smoke coming in, it’s just really bad,” Erickson said Friday. “The health department is inviting people to stay indoors, but when you’re homeless, that is not easy, so we are providing as many resources to the public as we can, free of charge.”
He said Walmart donated 1,200 bottles of water that are refrigerated and available at the Mission, and there is ChapStick, sunscreen and sun hats there, too. If there are enough people who need it, the emergency shelter will be opened earlier than its usual time of 4:30 p.m. daily so people can get inside, Erickson said.
They also have clean socks on hand.
“A lot of people in the homeless population don’t have hygiene or access to clean socks and with this hot weather, foot hiking is a real issue when you’re walking a million miles and you don’t have good shoes,” he said.
With more hot, dry weather expected and drought conditions in Montana and much of the West, wildfires are expected to grow in the coming days and more fires are likely.
The National Weather Forecast said highs were expected in the low to mid-90s in Butte and in the Wise River and Wisdom areas through early next week, with highs in the upper 90s near Ennis. The Goose Fire continues to grow in an area 32 miles south/southeast of Ennis.
The forecast for Butte included “widespread smoke” every day though next Thursday, where the weather service’s daily extended forecast stopped.
Meanwhile, area wildfires continued to grow and so did efforts to contain them.
Authorities ordered evacuation of 38 houses and other structures in an area south of Wise River Thursday night out of caution because of the Alder Creek wildfire, and more homes were being threatened.
On the recommendation of firefighters, the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order Thursday night for 38 structures in a small area just south of the airport at Wise River south to Harriet Lou Road.
“That’s not because fire was running down the hill” about to engulf the structures, said Williams, the information officer for the Southern Area Blue Team combating the fire.
But the Alder Creek Fire was getting close enough to recommend the evacuations, he said, and more than 200 structures are being threatened and watched.
“There’s always the possibility of additional evacuations so we are constantly monitoring the situation and planning out ahead,” Williams said.
The Alder Creek Fire was discovered southwest of Wise River on July 8 and as of Friday morning had grown to 3,463 acres. More than 220 personnel are fighting and trying to contain that fire and protect houses and other buildings.
Another wildfire, the Trail Creek Fire west of Wisdom, was also discovered July 8 and had grown to 9,544 acres on Friday. Montana Highway 43 was still closed for 18 miles to the Idaho border and the fire was threatening several private residences.
Winds and topography were generally pushing that fire to the east, Williams said, and firefighters were especially concerned about the western and southern parts of the Alder Creek Fire.
“There’s some pretty difficult terrain through there,” he said. “With Alder Creek, the main focus is going to be with (protecting) the homes in the Wise Creek area. It’s firefighter safety, public safety and the homes in that area.”
Road closures were possible due to the fluid nature of the fires and updates are available through an interactive map at https://roadreport.mdt.mt.gov/travinfomobile/
The Goose Fire south/southeast of Ennis had grown to nearly 5,000 acres as of Friday.
About 261 personnel were fighting that fire in an area of the Horn Mountains. Burnouts were being conducted and crews were removing pockets of unburned fuel, mopping up hotspots and doing isolated burning operations to help contain the fire.
With clear skies on Friday, officials said helicopters would be available to help ground crews with bucket drops.