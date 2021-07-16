Wildfires cause evacuations near Wise River, widespread smoke over Butte

But the Alder Creek Fire was getting close enough to recommend the evacuations, he said, and more than 200 structures are being threatened and watched.

“There’s always the possibility of additional evacuations so we are constantly monitoring the situation and planning out ahead,” Williams said.

The Alder Creek Fire was discovered southwest of Wise River on July 8 and as of Friday morning had grown to 3,463 acres. More than 220 personnel are fighting and trying to contain that fire and protect houses and other buildings.

Another wildfire, the Trail Creek Fire west of Wisdom, was also discovered July 8 and had grown to 9,544 acres on Friday. Montana Highway 43 was still closed for 18 miles to the Idaho border and the fire was threatening several private residences.

Winds and topography were generally pushing that fire to the east, Williams said, and firefighters were especially concerned about the western and southern parts of the Alder Creek Fire.

“There’s some pretty difficult terrain through there,” he said. “With Alder Creek, the main focus is going to be with (protecting) the homes in the Wise Creek area. It’s firefighter safety, public safety and the homes in that area.”