Wildfire smoke moves Butte's air quality into 'unhealthy' zone

The air quality for Butte-Silver Bow County reached the "unhealthy'' threshold as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The air quality alert is due to elevated particulate concentrations from wildfire smoke.

When air quality is unhealthy, state and local health officials recommend that everyone remain indoors as much as possible. Keep indoor activity levels light to moderate. If outdoors, keep activity levels light.

For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0