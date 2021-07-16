Wildfire leads to cautionary evacuations near Wise River; smoke fills Summit Valley

Authorities have ordered evacuation of 38 houses and other structures in an area south of Wise River out of caution because of the Alder Creek wildfire and more homes are being threatened.

On the recommendation of firefighters, the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order Thursday night for 38 structures in a small area just south of the airport at Wise River south to Harriet Lou Road.

“That’s not because fire was running down the hill” about to engulf the structures, Michael Williams, a public information officer for the Southern Area Blue Team that’s leading the area firefighting efforts, said Friday morning.

But the Alder Fire was getting close enough to recommend the evacuations, he said, and more than 200 structures are being threatened and watched.

“There’s always the possibility of additional evacuations so we are constantly monitoring the situation and planning out ahead,” Williams said.

The Alder Creek Fire was discovered southwest of Wise River on July 8 and as of Friday morning had grown to 3,463 acres. More than 220 personnel are fighting and trying to contain that fire and protect houses and other buildings.