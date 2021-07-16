Wildfire leads to cautionary evacuations near Wise River; smoke fills Summit Valley

Authorities have ordered evacuation of 38 houses and other structures in an area south of Wise River out of caution because of the Alder Creek wildfire and more homes are being threatened.
On the recommendation of firefighters, the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order Thursday night for 38 structures in a small area just south of the airport at Wise River south to Harriet Lou Road.
“That’s not because fire was running down the hill” about to engulf the structures, Michael Williams, a public information officer for the Southern Area Blue Team that’s leading the area firefighting efforts, said Friday morning.
But the Alder Fire was getting close enough to recommend the evacuations, he said, and more than 200 structures are being threatened and watched.
“There’s always the possibility of additional evacuations so we are constantly monitoring the situation and planning out ahead,” Williams said.
The Alder Creek Fire was discovered southwest of Wise River on July 8 and as of Friday morning had grown to 3,463 acres. More than 220 personnel are fighting and trying to contain that fire and protect houses and other buildings.
Another wildfire, the Trail Creek Fire west of Wisdom, was also discovered July 8 and had grown to 9,544 acres on Friday. Montana Highway 43 was still closed for 18 miles to the Idaho border and the fire was threatening several private residences.
Winds and topography were generally pushing that fire to the east, Williams said, and firefighters were especially concerned about the western and southern parts of the Alder Creek Fire.
“There’s some pretty difficult terrain through there,” he said. “With Alder Creek, the main focus is going to be with (protecting) the homes in the Wise Creek area. It’s firefighter safety, public safety and the homes in that area.”
Williams said much of the smoke settling over Butte and the Summit Valley are probably from those two fires.
Road closures were possible due to the fluid nature of the fires and updates are available through an interactive map at https://roadreport.mdt.mt.gov/travinfomobile/
GOOSE FIRE
A third fire in southwest Montana — the Goose Fire 32 miles south/southeast of Ennis — had grown to nearly 5,000 acres as of Friday.
About 261 personnel were fighting that fire in an area of the Horn Mountains. Burnouts were being conducted and crews were removing pockets of unburned fuel, mopping up hotspots and doing isolated burning operations to help contain the fire.
With clear skies on Friday, helicopters would be available to help ground crews with bucket drops.