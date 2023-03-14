The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Trout Unlimited want to find a way to create more dissolved oxygen in a shallow lake where a diminishing population of Arctic grayling overwinters in the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

No easy task, as it turns out. And there’s clearly a sense of urgency.

One key challenge is the reality that Upper Red Rock Lake, which hosts the fish in winter, is within a wilderness area where restrictions would typically preclude a host of interventions that might require power-driven equipment, machinery like a dredge, and the like.

On Feb. 28, the Fish and Wildlife Service released a draft environmental assessment that described six alternatives, with five meant to enhance winter habitat for the grayling by increasing dissolved oxygen levels in deeper portions of Upper Red Rock Lake. The sixth was a no-action alternative.

The service initially set a 15-day period for public comment but lengthened it to March 28 after objections about an atypically brief comment period.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working to balance the need of having an overwintering habitat solution in place for the 2024 season and responding to requests for extension of the comment period,” said Jessica Sutt, a public affairs specialist for USFWS. “We hear partner and public interest in the project.”

Once the shallow lake ices over in winter a combination of factors can decrease dissolved oxygen in the water, creating the potential for grayling mortality.

Wilderness

George Ochenski, a longtime Helena resident and environmental activist, read through the environmental assessment and described some key concerns.

“Maybe the primary concern is that this proposed project is in a designated Wilderness Area that, by law, is supposed to remain ‘untrammeled by man,’” Ochenski said.

He said the only alternative described in the environmental assessment that honors that prescription is the no-action alternative.

“The rest are about as intrusive as you can get — driving sheet piling into the lake using a barge, dredging the inflow stream, putting compressors in the campground to run aerators, building pipelines and pumping stations,” Ochenski said. “None of that is ‘untrammeled.’”

The Wilderness Act of 1964 describes wilderness as “an area where the earth and its community are untrammeled by man, where man himself is a visitor who does not remain.”

Arctic grayling within the Centennial Valley rely primarily for winter habitat on the Upper Red Rock Lake in the Red Rocks National Wildlife Refuge. The Red Rocks NWR covers more than 53,000 acres, of which 32,350 acres were designated as wilderness in 1976. Upper Red Rock Lake is entirely within designated wilderness.

David Brooks is executive director of Montana Trout Unlimited, a non-profit organization worried about the future of the Arctic grayling population in the Centennial Valley.

Brooks said part of the mission of the Red Rocks NWR is to keep Arctic grayling and other imperiled species on the landscape. Comparatively modest and temporary disturbances in service of the grayling seem warranted, he said.

He said that even though the no-action alternative continues ongoing interventions meant to support the grayling these measures would likely not be enough to prevent the population from crashing altogether.

Sutt said the service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks worked to “analyze potential benefits and impacts to both grayling and wilderness based upon those alternatives.”

She added, “This process also includes evaluation of the current Continental Valley grayling status and the consequences of no action [at] Upper Red Rock Lake. Any decision will weigh all of this and will include public input.”

'Grayling persistence'

Sutt, like Brooks, referenced the current management strategies — such as water releases from Widgeon Pond into the Upper Red Rock Lake, beaver dam notching and seasonal fishing closures.

“Actions outside of the Wilderness Area alone are unlikely to significantly improve grayling persistence,” she said.

Ochenski noted the irony that some alternatives would create open water in the Upper Red Rock Lake that could facilitate access during winter to the small population of grayling by bald eagles, otters and other predators. The Fish and Wildlife Service estimated in 2022 that there was a spawning population of 73 fish.

Ochenski said that if the fish congregate around aerators “it’s not a great leap of logic to see the otters and eagles will take advantage of the opportunity and simply eat them.”

Brooks said the grayling are likely to remain deeper in the lake and less active during winter and noted they have evolved to avoid predators.

Sutt weighed in.

“Providing open water habitat may incrementally increase grayling mortality because of predation natural to the ecosystem,” she said. “However, these changes would be small compared to the increases in grayling survival that would occur with improved winter habitat.”

The environmental assessment also acknowledges, Ochenski noted, that construction activities could drive waterfowl off the refuge, potentially making the birds more available to hunters off the refuge. He said that potential flies in the face of a refuge’s intent.

On April 22, 1935, President Franklin Roosevelt established the Red Rock Lakes Migratory Waterfowl Refuge, which was renamed the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge in 1961. Roosevelt’s order established Red Rock Lakes “as a refuge and breeding ground for wild birds and animals.”

Meanwhile, the rub is that the Upper Red Rock Lake is just not a great place for the Arctic grayling to spend the winter.

Given the grayling’s perilous status in the region, that reality is worrisome for the Fish and Wildlife Service, Montana Trout Unlimited and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The Upper Red Rock Lake is a shallow and “eutrophic” lake that is rich in nutrients supporting plant life that decomposes in winter. The lake is covered for months each winter in ice and snow and that combination reduces dissolved oxygen, leaving the Arctic grayling vulnerable to winterkill.

Dissolved oxygen

The environmental assessment released Feb. 28 by the Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana FWP identified five potential interventions that could add dissolved oxygen to the Upper Red Rock Lake.

“The proposed action would increase dissolved oxygen levels in deeper portions of the Upper Red Rock Lake, where grayling over-winter, improve grayling winter survival and maintain existing grayling genetic variability,” according to the environmental assessment, or EA.

The EA described a sense of urgency: “It is imperative to take immediate action to mitigate winter habitat in the Upper Red Rock Lake for grayling to prevent further loss of genetic diversity and reduce the risk of extirpation (complete loss) due to critically low population.”

What alternatives are under consideration?

Alternative A – This would be the no-action alternative. Existing interventions designed to support the grayling population in the Centennial Valley would continue.

Alternative B – Electric-powered splashers or diffuser aerators would increase oxygen levels in the Upper Red Rock Lake. This alternative would require installation of a reliable power source. The nearest utility connection is more than 3 miles away.

Alternative C – Electric generators with pumped aeration would extract deoxygenated water from the Upper Red Rock Lake and transfer it to an aerator before being pumped back to the lake. This remedy would require high-density polyethylene pipe in a trench.

Alternative D – A buried, gravity flow pipeline would convey water from East Shambow Creek and Shambow Pond to the center of the Upper Red Rock Lake.

Alternative E – An impermeable wall would direct the dominant flow of oxygenated water from Elk Springs Creek into the center of the Upper Red Rock Lake. A mobile barge would be required to build the wall.

Alternative F – This approach would use a shallow floating dredge to remove sediments near the mouth of Elk Springs Creek. It could also involve construction of an earthen berm. This alternative could take about 12 to 14 months.

Grayling native to the Upper Missouri River currently persist only in the Big Hole River drainage and in the Centennial Valley. Controversy about the river-dwelling Arctic grayling in the Big Hole River continues, with some contending the fish should be considered a threatened or endangered species by the Fish and Wildlife Service and others insisting voluntary conservation measures are helping.

Meanwhile, the service seeks public input to help it refine and inform its final decision about how to proceed with increasing dissolved oxygen in the Upper Red Rock Lake.

A copy of the draft EA can be reviewed on the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge website Library at: https://www.fws.gov/media/urrldrafteafinal508c22423pdf

A public comment period for the draft EA will run through March 28. Comments can be submitted by email to: elizabeth_tsang@fws.gov or by mail to: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, NWRS Planning Division, P.O. Box 25486 DFC, Denver, CO 80225.

Learn more about Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge at: https://www.fws.gov/refuge/red-rock-lakes