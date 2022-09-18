Wild horses touch hearts in first-ever Montana competition

The handsome black horse plucked a red flower from the sand, fumbled it in his velvety lips, then held it out to the woman in a matching red dress.

No, it wasn't a scene from a Disney movie, instead it was their final performance in the 2022 Montana Mustang TIP Challenge in Missoula August 26. The woman was trainer Hannah Catalino of Whitehall, and the horse a mustang named Tavo. Only about 100 days had passed since he’d arrived at her ranch, a wild, untouched mustang from Idaho, yet that day he wore no halter or bridle as he walked, trotted and twirled in step beside her.

Montana’s first TIP Challenge invited trainers to take wild horses from untouched to safely handled within 100 days. The show, held at the Big Sky Horse Park, featured 16 trainers from youth to adult, who demonstrated their horse’s progress: leading, loading in a trailer, negotiating obstacles, dragging objects and crossing bridges, picking up their feet. Though the competition did not include riding, it culminated in a showy “freestyle” class where trainers displayed their horse’s skills set to music. Most of the horses were available for adoption afterward, offering the public a chance to own a piece of the Wild West, without starting out with an untouched horse.

“It really makes it accessible for people to get a trained horse,” Catalino said. “There’s a mustang out there for everyone with horse knowledge, even those with very little, who might have a mentor or someone to help them.”

Catalino chose Tavo, then called #3519, because the BLM had estimated his age at 9 years, and older mustangs tend not to be quickly adopted. He’d been previously turned down for adoption twice. “I like the older ones,” she said. “I like to show people the older ones can be nice horses too.”

His fairytale good looks helped, too. All black, with a wide white blaze, four tall white socks, and beautiful feathering on his feet, he was a real-life Angus, Merida’s mount in the Disney movie “Brave.” Catalino had also chosen a yearling, a rough-coated, round-bellied bay she came to call Scooby.

“This one came out of the box not too wild,” Catalino said of Scooby. “Just about anybody could’ve trained him.”

She recommends any potential adopter seek a mentor if they have little to no horse experience, though she acknowledged often the young ones are easier to start. “There are some battles that are easier to have when they’re smaller. The danger of a young one is they can be really pushy.” She sets firm boundaries early, because “he’s not going to be this little for long.”

Tavo, meanwhile, needed a different set of skills. When rounded up, Tavo was a herd stallion, gelded shortly after his arrival at the Bureau of Land Management corrals. “At 9 he would’ve had a family,” she said. “He hasn’t needed or depended on anybody. When a horse like that trusts you it really makes you appreciate each try that much more,” Catalino said.

“I have to respect him as the stallion he was, but he has to learn to respect me, that he can’t push me around like a normal horse. It’s really exciting to unwrap their potential.”

While some are easy and straightforward, Catalino said the difficult mustangs inspire her. “They really force me to continue to improve my horsemanship and timing. They’re really humbling.”

This wasn’t Catalino’s first rodeo, not by a long shot. She began training mustangs for competition 10 years ago in the youth program, after finding YouTube videos of competitions like the Extreme Mustang Makeover and the Mustang Million. Today, she’s internationally recognized for her liberty training methods, teaching horses the basics of trust, respect and safe handling without using ropes, halters or bits.

“What I like about liberty is I’m not trapping the horses, they have the option to run,” she said.

The competitions also appealed to her. “Everybody has a pretty fair shot,” Catalino said, offering inexperienced trainers the same challenge as professionals. “Everyone has a hundred-day horse, not one with six years of training or anything.”

And then there’s the timeless lure of the wild mustang.

“They’re symbolic of the American West. People tend to romanticize them as these majestic, beautiful, powerful creatures, so different from domestic horses,” she said.

Yet not all mythologize mustangs. Some label them as useless, especially in the American West where they can compete with cattle for rangeland. “They get called desert rat, jugheaded. With their poor nutrition they don’t always develop well. They’re really a mutt — a mixture of all breeds. There’s this idea they look one way, but they come in all shapes and sizes.

“They’re all really different.”

Different — and charming.

Both Tavo and Scooby were intended to be available for adoption, but halfway to the competition, that was proving to be harder than she’d anticipated. Her father decided Scooby would make a perfect partner, so he’d be staying. And as Tavo progressed, her fondness for him surprised her, she said.

“I’m trying not to be a foster fail, it’s a struggle. He doesn’t have to go,” she said in July. “I quite like him.

“I took it slow with him in the beginning so he wouldn’t think there was a need to challenge or fight. I was understanding of that he was this proud stallion for a lot of years … and I would just look for him to try, not perfection, and now he’s so happy … he never learned fighting is an option. Because of that relationship we built, I can now ask more and more of him.”

She paused in consideration. “It would also make me happy if he finds a really good home, that’s what makes it all worth it.”

The relationship between horse and human culminated on a hot Saturday in August. As music played, Catalino untied Tavo’s halter and let him loose into an arena filled with obstacles — a plastic pool filled with toys, strips of shower curtain and chains of flowers dancing in the wind, a pedestal. When she stepped into motion, he joined her, perfectly matched. When she jogged, he stepped up into a trot; as she slowed to a stop so did he. As the music crescendoed she twirled, and the black horse, his tail streaming behind him, turned around in rhythm.

Their dance won them first place overall. Not to be outdone, Scooby and his Scooby-Doo themed show took second place, not to mention the pile of ribbons each horse won under Catalino’s guidance in the individual classes.

But most importantly, Tavo had won her heart.

A few weeks after the competition he was enjoying some earned time off, while Catalino prepared four others for competitions. "... Then I'll spend more time with him deciding if he'll stay or not," she said. "Most likely staying, but I have to think long and hard on my goals too."

She expressed excitement over what a wonderful riding horse he will make, but had mixed feelings about continuing his training.

“Once I saddle break him I’ll have a really hard time letting him go.”