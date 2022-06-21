Wicks tapped to fill vacant Sweeney Senate seat; Mullen to be Democrat nominee in fall

Commissioners from four counties filled the District 39 Montana Senate seat left vacant with the recent death of Democrat Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg, appointing Teamsters business agent Jessica Wicks of Anaconda on Tuesday.

Wicks will serve the district for the next several months but fellow Democrat Jesse Mullen of Deer Lodge, a newspaper owner and manager, will be the party’s nominee in the November election. Republicans plan to gather soon to choose their nominee.

The next legislative session won’t be until early next year but committees meet in the interim and Wicks plans to be involved in them and be accessible to constituents.

“Mark served on the Business and Labor Committee, on Energy and on Education, so my focus will probably be on those areas,” she told The Montana Standard after her appointment. “If there’s something else I can to do help with Montana State Hospital and the prison I will definitely try to turn my focus there.”

Sweeney was elected to the seat in 2020 but died unexpectedly at his home in Philipsburg on May 6. He was running for the Democratic nomination to the eastern U.S. House seat now held by Republican Matt Rosendale. Penny Ronning won the Democratic nomination in the June 7 primary.

Sweeney’s state Senate seat wasn’t up again until late 2024 but voters will decide in the Nov. 8 election who holds it in 2023 and 2024.

Democrats from across the district met recently and nominated Mullen to be the party’s candidate on the ballot in the November election, but under state law, it took commissioners to fill the seat until the end of the year.

Party precinct officials gave them three people to choose from, including Mullen, Wicks and Anaconda Fire Department Captain Scott DeMarois.

Commissioners from Granite, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Powell and Butte-Silver Bow counties met via Zoom on Tuesday to choose Sweeney’s immediate replacement.

The commissioner votes were weighted based on the number of votes cast from each county in the district in the last election and how many commissioners each county has.

Under that formula, votes from each of the commissioners in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County counted a little more than 12 percent and all voted for Wicks. She is a business agent at the Teamsters Local 2 in Anaconda and commander of Anaconda Pinter Search and Rescue.

All but one commissioner from the other three counties chose Mullen but the five votes from Anaconda-Deer Lodge equaled more than 60 percent alone, giving Wicks the appointment. The votes for Mullen equaled just over 19 percent.

The district covers all of Granite County and parts of Powell, Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge counties, the latter a Democrat stronghold that includes the city of Anaconda and a big chunk of the district’s voters.

Republicans came close to flipping control of the seat in 2020, with Sweeney winning 50.8 percent of 8,756 total votes cast to 49.2 percent for Suzzann Nordwick of Walkerville. Republicans control the state Senate 31-19 and have a 67-33 majority in the House.

Republicans from the four counties will meet soon to choose their nominee, said Kerry Graybeal, a Republican Party official from Granite County organizing the meeting.

Libertarians and the Green Party can also place someone on the ballot and must complete that process by Aug. 24, according to state election officials.

Mullen is the owner and CEO of the Mullen Newspaper Company based in Deer Lodge. The company owns and manages the Philipsburg Mail, Silver State Post in Deer Lodge and newspapers in Browning, Shebly, Stevensville, Cut Bank, Valier and Browning.

It also owns two newspapers in Nebraska, one in Colorado and one in Idaho. Mullen and his wife, Sasha, also own Browsing Bison Books in in Deer Lodge and Philipsburg.

Mullen said he knew and admired Sweeney and he always responded to constituents.

“I have quite a bit of respect for him so when I heard about his death — a number of people in this community were devastated and some of them approached me … and I decided to throw my hat in the ring,” he said.

Mullen said one of his primary campaign issues is keeping the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge and the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs. He noted recent comments from a Montana Department of Corrections official saying it might time to look at moving the prison to a city with a larger workforce pool.

“If we don’t start advocating for those people immediately we are at risk of losing a number of jobs and I can’t think of any issue more important to the economy of the region,” he said. “It would have a cascading effect.”

Mullen has been a reporter and editor in the past, he said, and believes politicians need to be transparent and accountable.

