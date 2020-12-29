Wibaux man pleads not guilty to sexual assaults

Alexzander Reid Wamsley, 21, of Wibaux pleaded not guilty last week in Judge Jerome McCarthy’s city court to two counts of misdemeanor sexual assault.

It is alleged that Wamsley knowingly subjected an adult female and an adult male to sexual contact without consent on May 4, 2019.

The alleged incidents occurred at a residence in the 400 block of West Broadway Street.

If convicted on the first offense, Wamsley faces a county jail term not to exceed six months and a fine not to exceed $500.

As for the second offense, he could get up to a year in the county jail and a fine of not more than $1,000.

