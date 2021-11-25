Who says you can’t go home again? Curt Olds returning for holiday fundraiser

If Curt Olds could bottle all that enthusiasm he has for his profession, his adopted home of New York City and his hometown of Butte, he could sell it by the caseload, make a mint and easily be enjoying a life of ease catching some rays on his own private island in the Pacific.

He is so passionate about all three that it’s infectious. Although, perhaps that passion for Butte is just a tad bit stronger.

“I was always drawn to New York City,” said Curt, “but I love Butte more than anything.”

A highly successful musical theater performer and opera singer, Olds has performed on the Broadway stage, as well as at Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center. As an opera singer, he has been just as successful.

With Christmas just around the corner, Olds and his sister Karen, along with in-state and out-of-state friends and colleagues will once again be staging a Butte holiday tradition, “Christmas with Curt and Karen Olds,” on the Mother Lode stage. The event is a fundraiser for the Mother Lode Theatre.

“Ticket sales are going well,” said Jocelyn Dodge, president of the Mother Lode.

Eager to see the show, she has never seen the brother and sister perform at the Mother Lode. At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, she will get that chance.

“We are really anxious for their performance,” said Dodge. “Curt and Karen not only appreciate Butte but the arts and culture of our community, too.”

As for Curt, he’s just glad he will be back at his old stomping grounds.

“Butte has always had my back,” he said, “and helped me both personally and professionally.”

The siblings’ first full-length holiday concert at the Mother Lode took place 18 years ago. It’s been seven years since the duo has graced the Mother Lode stage. Prior commitments and COVID-19 are the reasons for the long lapse.

Curt is looking forward to the experience once again. Along with the Christmas music, the show will include some comedy sketches, a duet with the Orphan Girl Theatre’s young performers, and a mini-reunion with former members of the Butte High Purple B’z drill team.

“Something for everyone,” laughed Curt.

The Butte native knew from a relatively young age what we wanted to do with his life. He credits his parents, the late Jim and Jo Anne Olds for helping him to accomplish his goal.

“My dad helped me to keep things in perspective,” he explained, “and my mom, who was such a big supporter of the arts, was there when I needed advice.”

A 1989 graduate of Butte High School, Curt gives a lot of the credit for his continued success to his music teachers, including Judy Kivela and Gayle Avrutis, and to the Missoula Children’s Theater, too. He also gives a shout out to his professors at his alma maters, the University of Montana and the New England Conservatory.

“My education helped set me up for my Broadway career,” he said.

And what a career it has been so far.

Although temporarily on hiatus, Olds is a member of an international company of Andrew Lloyd Webber's “The Phantom of the Opera.”

“It’s such a wonderful company to be associated with,” Curt said.

During COVID when the lights dimmed on Broadway and the rest of the theater world for several months and performances were at a standstill, the international Phantom production was an anomaly. The troupe was allowed to play nine months in Seoul, South Korea to sold-out venues.

The only show in the world at that time, Curt, a baritone singer, freely admitted it wasn’t always easy but was thankful all the same.

But “Phantom” is just one in a long list of accomplishments. A New Yorker for more than 20 years, the places Curt has performed are enviable — throughout North America and across Europe and Asia.

Musicals such as “Les Miserables,” “Guys and Dolls,” and “Cats” are part of his theatrical achievements. Add the comedic operas, “The Pirates of Penzance” and “The Mikado” as well.

For Curt, personally, “The Music Man” is the musical that comes to mind. As a pre-teen, he was part of a Butte cast that included lead performers Bill Smyers and Catherine Ellerton as Harold Hill and Marion the librarian. Curt took on the role of Marion’s ultra-shy brother, Winthrop Paroo.

“It’s so tied to my past,” said Curt, “because it had a positive effect on my life.”

After a short Christmas break, January 2022 will bring performances as Major General Stanley in “The Pirates of Penzance” for the Atlanta Opera in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Utah Opera in Salt Lake City.

“I have had a close association with both through the years,” Curt explained.

He will also remain a part of The Phantom’s international troupe and may possibly head overseas sometime in 2022.

Beyond that, Curt’s looking forward to what theatrical roads he will take in the coming years.

“I can’t wait,” he said.

