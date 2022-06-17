Whitehall man sentenced for possessing child pornography

Tyler D. Pinnt, 35, pleaded guilty in February to an information charging him with receipt of child pornography. Presiding over the sentencing was Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris, who also ordered the Whitehall man to pay a total of $6,000 in restitution to two victims. Pinnt must self-report to the Bureau of Prisons.

According to court documents, Pinnt allegedly received child pornography from about March 2015 to July 2021. The Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was investigating Pinnt for online crimes against children and on July 13, 2021, served a search warrant on his residence near Whitehall. Agents seized several computers and cellular phones and conducted a forensic examination of the devices. At the time of the search, Pinnt admitted in an interview that he found child pornography online and agents would locate child pornography on his laptop and desktop computers. Investigators located child pornography images and videos on Pinnt’s two phones and his computers and determined he had downloaded the material between March 2015 and July 2021.