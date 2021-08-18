 Skip to main content
Whitehall death tied to alleged domestic conflict
Whitehall death tied to alleged domestic conflict

A domestic altercation involving a vehicle reportedly caused a fatality Sunday evening in Whitehall. Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle declined to provide details of the circumstances leading to the death.

“The case is still being investigated and until it is finished and reviewed by the County Attorney’s Office I am not going to comment or release any details at this time while it is still ongoing,” Doolittle wrote in an email Wednesday.  

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Dave Oliverson confirmed Wednesday that a motor vehicle was involved but said highway patrol was not handling the case because the death apparently resulted from a “domestic situation” within the city limits of Whitehall.

