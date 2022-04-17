Where competing interests converge: Groups collaborate to protect Big Hole River

Editor's Note: This story is part of "River in Peril," a four-part series produced by reporters and photographers from The Montana Standard, and videographers from the Helena Independent Record.

The summer of 2021 posed grim challenges in the Big Hole Valley, and current dry conditions suggest 2022 could be similarly challenging. Many stakeholders agree that the river flowing through the valley is now in peril - facing threats from climate change, prolonged drought, irrigation withdrawals, pollution, heavy recreation use, development and more. Over the past several months, Montana Standard reporters and photographers have worked on this four-part series, which runs Sunday through Wednesday. Stories examine the past and present of the Big Hole River, the many factors impacting the quality and quantity of its waters, and how groups with competing interests are collaborating to save what many believe to be "Montana's Last Best River."

The Big Hole River stopped being pristine soon after white men arrived and commenced trapping beaver, mining for gold and silver, felling timber, cutting roads, smelting copper, growing hay and raising both cattle and Cain.

Yet the Big Hole largely escaped the fate of the Clark Fork River, which was polluted by mining and smelting tied to boom times on the Richest Hill on Earth, and remains clean and cold enough to support a blue-ribbon trout fishery with an international reputation.

Superlatives swarm around the free-flowing Big Hole River like a blizzard hatch of caddis flies. Some say it is the state’s Last Best River, which is saying a lot in Montana.

Yet, like many of Montana’s famous trout streams, the Big Hole faces threats to water quality.

As the climate changes, as snowpacks dwindle, as people seek to build trophy homes on sacrosanct sites, as heavy metals seep and nutrients wash and oil and gas companies consider exploration it certainly seems that collaboration is as necessary to the health of the Big Hole River as deep and lingering snows.

Brian Wheeler, executive director of the Big Hole River Foundation and a former fishing guide, said the state hasn’t always taken a keen interest in the health of its rivers.

“I think Montana, in general, has taken for granted its cold-water fisheries,” Wheeler said.

The high-elevation Big Hole Valley is famous too for its hay, beaverslides, brutal winters, mosquitoes and sprawling cattle ranches that contribute to a bucolic landscape back-dropped by rugged mountains.

Traditional agriculture provides one hedge against ranchette subdivisions and can preserve wildlife migration corridors. But it also routinely takes water from the river for irrigation and adds nutrients. Cattle can damage streamside vegetation as they seek or hang out in water, causing erosion and removing shade for the river. Ankle-deep heaps of manure the diameter of manhole covers contribute nitrogen and phosphorous to the river and its tributaries.

Today, varied interests with varied stakes don’t always agree about what’s best for the Big Hole River. But there does seem to be consensus about the wisdom of keeping the river running clear, clean and free.

Algal blooms

Among the primary pollutants are sediment, heavy metals and nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorous. Water temperature can also be considered an impairment as it rises.

The nutrient loading is mostly from agriculture and aging septic systems. The metals flow in from tributaries, draining lands contaminated by the Washoe Smelter at Anaconda, the former Coolidge mining town in the Pioneer Mountains and other sites of historic mining.

Runoff from both manure and commercial fertilizers can add nutrients to rivers and streams.

Too much nitrogen and phosphorus can cause algae to grow faster than ecosystems can handle, according to the EPA. “Significant increases in algae harm water quality, food resources and habitats and decrease the oxygen that fish and other aquatic life need to survive,” the EPA says.

Algal blooms occur in the Big Hole and other Montana rivers.

Montana received accolades in 2014 when the state adopted science-based, quantifiable numeric nutrient water quality criteria for nitrogen and phosphorous. Numeric standards identify the maximum allowable concentration of a pollutant and also track duration of exposure.

State government support for that approach ended during the spring of 2021.

On April 30, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 358 into law. It repealed the numeric water quality standards.

Narrative vs. numeric

According to the EPA, “numeric nutrient criteria are a critical tool for protecting and restoring a water body’s designated uses related to nitrogen and phosphorous pollution.” The designated uses of a water body articulate goals for the water, such as supporting aquatic life and human activities, including recreation and use as a public water supply.

State Sen. John Esp, R-Big Timber, carried SB 358. It was supported by mining and by oil and gas interests, as well as municipal government associations. Advocates for dropping the numeric standards said that compliance to meet the quantitative standards was too expensive for discharge sources such as water treatment plants.

Foes of narrative standards say they are subjective and ambiguous and will not protect Montana streams as well as science-based numeric standards. Narrative standards are statements – instead of specific quantities – that describe the desired conditions of a waterbody.

“That bill was roundly opposed by most voters,” Wheeler said. “When they remove the numeric thresholds and go instead to narrative definitions we are reactive instead of proactive.”

The Upper Missouri Waterkeeper non-profit has expressed similar objections to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality relying on narrative standards: “By removing the numeric goal posts for nutrient pollution and ignoring scientific standards that tell us when a waterbody has reached its tipping point, DEQ will be reactive and wait until there is a visible issue before ratcheting down on nutrient pollution discharges.”

Moira Davin, a spokeswoman for DEQ, said that prior to 2014 narrative nutrient standards were used statewide to assess water bodies and protect them from the effects of elevated levels of nutrients – such as the growth of nuisance algae.

“Narrative standards are protective of beneficial uses such as swimming, boating or fishing,” Davin said.

There is some question, at this writing, about whether EPA will approve the DEQ’s switch to a narrative approach and whether it would be sufficient to meet the federal Clean Water Act.

Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and Guy Alsentzer, its founder and executive director, have sued the EPA for failing to either approve or disapprove revisions to the state's water quality standards.

"Montana's unlawful passage of polluter-driven Senate Bill 358 is the exact reason why EPA holds authority as the ultimate backstop under the federal law to protect clean water," Alsentzer said last month.

Testing the waters

Meanwhile, in 2018, the Big Hole River Foundation recognized a need for regular water quality testing on the river.

“The foundation raised money to redirect the focus to scientific data collection and to build a new strategic plan,” Wheeler said. “No one was consistently monitoring water quality.”

DEQ approved the foundation’s Sampling and Analysis Plan in April 2020.

Currently, no state agency is regularly collecting water quality data on the Big Hole.

“It’s unfortunate that a lot of the state obligations to monitor water quality have fallen to small groups and volunteers,” Wheeler said.

The Big Hole River Foundation’s water quality sampling was in its second year of state-approved data gathering in 2021. Wheeler or volunteer Jeff Raddon traveled upriver from a sampling site near Twin Bridges and then along Montana 43 to visit nine other sampling sites on the way to Skinner Meadows near the headwaters. They traveled upstream to avoid sampling the same water twice.

“There is a lot of windshield time collecting samples,” Wheeler said.

Sampling starts in April. It ended in 2021 in October. Sampling occurs more often during spring runoff when the majority of nutrients and sediment enter the river.

Later, analysis of the samples by a contracted laboratory examines a host of parameters, including: total nitrogen, total phosphorous, total suspended solids, turbidity, dissolved oxygen, pH, specific conductivity, total dissolved solids and temperature.

Big Hole River Foundation water monitoring site map:

‘Hooking mortality’

Temperature is a critical parameter during summer droughts.

According to Montana Trout Unlimited, “When water temperatures rise into the high 60s, trout begin to experience stress and hooking mortality rates increase. If temperatures remain above 70 (degrees Fahrenheit) for an extended period of time, trout begin to die, especially if they are caught and released.”

Separately, sampling twice a year also examines the relative health of macro-invertebrates – aquatic insects such as caddis flies, stoneflies and mayflies. These are among the insects trout love to eat and fly fisherman try to imitate with hackle, thread, bobbins, barbless hooks and the like.

The Big Hole is especially famous for the vigor and abundance of its annual stonefly hatch.

In August, Wheeler said it was too soon to draw conclusions about sampling results. If a specific problem is detected and sustained across three years of testing then it can be considered an impairment, he said.

That said, Wheeler said sampling to date has found nutrients entering the upper Big Hole that are likely tied to agriculture.

Dean Peterson is a fourth generation rancher in the upper Big Hole. His father, the late Harold Dean Peterson, was a founding member in 1995 of the Big Hole Watershed Committee, or BHWC.

The non-profit committee came together after the intersection of two key developments: drought in 1994 and the potential listing under the federal Endangered Species Act of the population of the river-dwelling Arctic grayling in the Big Hole.

Notes: Sampling stations in the Big Hole are operated by the USGS Wyoming-Montana Water Science Center and various government agencies. Organizations such as the Big Hole River Foundation have become increasingly involved in water quality monitoring over the years as sampling efforts by state agencies have slowly dwindled due to lack of resources, among other reasons.

Grayling as catalyst

The fluvial Arctic grayling of the Big Hole represents the last strictly river-dwelling native grayling population in the continental United States. After the population severely declined during the mid-1980s, the Arctic Grayling Recovery Program was initiated to determine ecological factors limiting the population, monitor their abundance and inform the general public of their plight, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Agriculture was viewed as a chief contributor to that plight.

Ranchers who helped form the BHWC knew that a federal endangered species listing of the Arctic grayling could have far-reaching implications and restrictions affecting irrigation and other agricultural practices along the river.

The watershed committee’s early meetings featured occasional confrontations between recreationists and ranchers.

Peterson serves now on the BHWC. The Peterson Bros. Ranch Co., a family-run cow-and-calf operation, includes about 6,000 acres that are owned or leased and additional acreage leased from the U.S. Forest Service.

Peterson said the ranch uses granular fertilizer in the fall on hayfields. He said he suspects cow manure is more of a contributor to nutrient pollution than fertilizer.

Peterson said BHWC and FWP have worked together to get cattle away from the river where possible.

Long periods of drought in years past have put ranchers and recreationists at odds, he said.

“You’ve got to find a way to get along. You get nowhere by fighting and squabbling over little things or big things,” Peterson said. “I think the watershed committee has done a very good job of bringing everyone to the table to talk about the issues and look for solutions.

“The outfitters are making a living off the same water I need to grow grass with,” he said.

“I think it’s important to keep the ranchers on the landscape because if you don’t you end up subdividing it,” Peterson said. “It’s important that we’re here and that we stay here and to do that we have to make a living.”

He said many irrigators and recreationists made sacrifices during the hot, dry summer of 2021.

Meanwhile, the dedicated interagency and producer efforts have brought Big Hole grayling back from the brink.

Historic mining

The BHWC and partners have tackled a host of projects designed to improve water quality in the Big Hole and its watershed.

One has focused on streambank restoration on the upper Big Hole near Jackson to reduce erosion and sediment caused by historic grazing, roads and bridges and to plant mature willows to hold the soil.

A similar project has been proposed for severely eroded streambanks on private land near Glen along the lower Big Hole.

In both locations the lack of riparian vegetation and its shade causes increases in water temperature.

Another endeavor addressed impacts of historic placer mining in the French Gulch Drainage. That project removed mine tailings, created new wetlands, built a new stream channel with natural meanders and much more.

A project in development intends to address ongoing pollution of Elkhorn Creek by heavy metals from historic mining at the Elkhorn Mining District at Coolidge. Elkhorn Creek flows into Wise River, a tributary of the Big Hole.

Meanwhile, downstream at Melrose, JM Peck manages the Trapper Creek Ranch, a cow-and-calf operation that has been in his family for three generations.

Peck said he works to continue the legacy of his father and grandfather as stewards of the land and river.

“My grandfather was the first guy to fence cattle off the river on our ranch,” Peck said. “He did things like that, when his neighbors probably thought it was a waste of time and money.”

‘We have to change and adapt’

The Trapper Creek Ranch has nearly two miles of frontage on the Big Hole. Not all of it is fenced off but the ranch continues to work in that direction, Peck said.

He said the ranch and partners, including the Big Hole Watershed Committee and the Nature Conservancy, have planted willows to help sustain riparian areas. He said Trapper Creek Ranch tries to irrigate as efficiently as possible and applies fertilizer using a GPS system and other technology as a guide.

Fertilizer is expensive, he said. The ranch would waste money if it ran into the river.

In addition, the ranch hopes to use a drone to help monitor grazing.

“This is something new and is still in development,” Peck said.

“We’re really just grass farmers and cattle are the best way to convert grasses into a commodity,” he said.

He is one of two ranchers on the board of directors for the Big Hole River Foundation.

Peck and his father and a full-time ranch hand work the ranch, which has about 7,000 deeded acres and additional lands leased from the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management.

The ranch uses technology too to control pivot irrigation on the ranch. Peck said it just makes sense to incorporate technology to operate more efficiently, an approach that benefits both the ranch and its ecosystem.

“Just because we’ve done it one way for 100 years doesn’t mean it’s the best approach moving forward,” he said. “I think if we’re going to be here another 100 years we have to change and adapt.”

The evidence of time passing is close at hand. Ruins of the once bustling ghost town of Glendale stand in the foothills above Trapper Creek Ranch.

Peck said the Big Hole is the region’s lifeblood. He said he does not believe outfitters and ranchers are at loggerheads.

“We’re neighbors, and we want our friends and neighbors to be successful,” he said.

Ranchers help preserve open space, he said.

“Part of what makes the Big Hole so great is the open space,” Peck said.

‘Not pointing fingers’

In “Montana’s Last Best River,” published in 2001, Pat Munday referenced George Grant, the angler, conservationist, celebrated fly tier and founder of the Big Hole River Foundation: “When George Grant was born more than 90 years ago, few could have imagined that the Big Hole would become a place needing protection.”

Wheeler said the Big Hole River Foundation plans to continue water sampling and inspecting macro-invertebrates for years to come.

The foundation has said the sampling will provide data that will be the cornerstone “on which any meaningful future work will stand.”

“We are not pointing fingers,” Wheeler said. “We are looking for solutions.”

